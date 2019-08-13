Flags will fly at half-staff on Tuesday in the state Capitol in honor of the California Highway Patrol officer who was killed on a Riverside freeway.
"Our hearts ache over the tragic loss," Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, expressing his condolences for Officer Andre Moye Jr., 33. He will be "remembered for his commitment to service and the community of Riverside County."
In an interview, the officer's stepmother, Debbie Howard, said: "He was so kind. You're not going to hear one bad word about him. He loved this job."