Hayward police on Tuesday morning shut down a portion of Mission Boulevard after some sort of officer-involved shooting.

In a Nixle alert sent just before 11:30 a.m., police said that the shooting occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Valle Vista Avenue. Mission Boulevard will be closed between Valle Vista and Tennyson Road for the "next several hours," police said.

A source told KTVU that officers were hurt, the source said. A witness told KTVU that moments before police opened fire, a man with a "very large handgun" pointed the weapon at passing motorists and pretended to shoot.