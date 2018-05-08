Mother's dying wish to see her son graduate is granted

Photo: Julie Northcott Photo: Julie Northcott

- It was a Tennessee mother's dying wish to see her son graduate, so students and administrators at a school in Knoxville helped bring the graduation to her.

Dalton Jackson's graduation from Halls High School was scheduled for later this month, but his mother, Stephanie Northcott, has terminal cancer and is being hospitalized in Memphis.

It was her final wish to see her son receive his diploma.

Together, family, friends, school staff members and players from the football team, along with the team at Baptist Memorial Hospital East, organized a special ceremony at the hospital for Jackson to receive his diploma early after doctors told them it should be done as soon as possible.

Northcott is battling cancer from Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that her daughter also battled and died from several years ago.

Northcott's bed was wheeled into the chapel at the hospital where the ceremony was held Saturday.

In the chapel filled with friends and family, the Halls High School principal, Suzanne Keefe, presented Jackson with his diploma. "As you can see, this is a very special class, and this is a very special young man," said Principal Keefe tearfully, as she handed him his diploma and hugged him.

Following the ceremony, Jackson shared a dance with his mother as they hugged and cried.

The family has set up a fund in her name to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be sent to Bank of Ripley in Ripley, Tennessee in Stephanie Northcott's name.