Multiple Salvation Army trucks on fire in downtown Oakland parking lot

By: KTVU Staff

Posted: Jul 17 2018 09:05PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17 2018 09:11PM PDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Oakland Fire Department confirmed "multiple" Salvation Army trucks were on fire Tuesday evening in the Salvation Army parking lot at 7th and Franklin in the downtown area. 

Video posts and photos of trucks engulfed in flames started showing up on social media around 8:30 p.m. 

We have sent a camera crew to the area. This is a breaking news story. 

 

