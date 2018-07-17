Multiple Salvation Army trucks on fire in downtown Oakland parking lot

- Oakland Fire Department confirmed "multiple" Salvation Army trucks were on fire Tuesday evening in the Salvation Army parking lot at 7th and Franklin in the downtown area.

Video posts and photos of trucks engulfed in flames started showing up on social media around 8:30 p.m.

We have sent a camera crew to the area. This is a breaking news story.

#BREAKING: Multiple Salvation Army trucks on fire in #Oakland at 7th and Franklin (Video courtesy Ben Johnson) pic.twitter.com/bsVRwnQD7R — KTVU (@KTVU) July 18, 2018