Granddaughter: Napa couple dies in Atlas Peak Fire

- A Napa couple died in their home at the Silverado Resort in the Atlas Peak fire.

According to their granddaughter Ruby Gibney, Charles, also known as Peach, and Sara Rippey were unable to escape from their home, located on Atlas Peak Road, and died in the blaze.

Gibney tells KTVU Peach had just turned 100 and Sara was 99. The couple had recently celebrated 75 years of marriage.

Gibney says her grandparent's home "was quickly ravaged by the fire, and they were unable to get out in time and tragically died in the fire." Peach and Sara are immensely loved and missed."

She adds, "The only thing worse would have been if one survived without the other."

Meanwhile more than 14 fast-moving wildfires raced through the North Bay destroying at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings, forced thousands to flee and killed at least one person with authorities now saying more fatalities are likely.

More than 100 people have been treated for injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation at hospitals in Napa and Sonoma counties, officials said.

