- As the National Park Service turns 103 years old, visitors to more than 400 parks across the country will be able to get in for free on Sunday, also known as Founders Day.

Parks in Northern California include Yosemite, Muir Woods, Drake's Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore, which is also featuring its annual sand sculpture contest from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, which is offering a bay trail walk from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Aug. 25 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Organic Act and created the National Park Service.

Founders Day is one of five days every year where visitors can get into the parks for free. There are two more days for a chance at free entry this year on Sept. 28, which is National Public Lands Day, and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

The waived entrance fees do not cover amenity and user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours, according to NPS.

To find the nearest park you can visit, head to nps.gov/findapark.