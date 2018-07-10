Oakland firefighters respond to blaze along International Blvd.

- Firefighters battled a fire at a duplex on International Blvd. near 52nd Avenue early Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived, the second floor of the building was engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time, and crews were able to put the fire out.

Neighbors tell KTVU the people who live in the home were out of town.

Firefighters climbed onto the roof to open the ceiling to make sure all of the hot spots were out.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries when embers fell into his jacket. No additional injuries were reported.

As of 5:30 a.m. AC Transit had detours in place around International Blvd.