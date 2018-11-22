Oakland man who says he is connected to Bey family arrested after construction site arson

- Federal investigators this week arrested a 45-year-old man Oakland man who links himself to the notorious Bey family in connection with an arson set at a construction site last month, court records indicate.

As of Thanksgiving day, Dustin Bellinger, who is a self-employed construction worker and lives in Oakland, was still in Alameda County jail, with no bail allowed. Efforts to speak to him or find his attorney on Thursday were not immediately successful.

The U.S. Attorney's Office charged him with one count of maliciously damaging or destroying a building by means of fire or explosive device. The maximum penalty ranges from five years to 20 years in prison, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Dustin Bellinger, aka Faheem Bey, who works in construction & demolition, nabbed & charged by @USAO_NDCA w/setting fire to apt bldg being built near 32nd & Peralta, the same night as big Oakland fire nearby. He left behind gas can, lighter, hammer & his DNA, per @ATFSanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/9DQTBQRTr6 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 22, 2018

Bellinger was arrested Tuesday in connection with a small 3 a.m. fire on Oct. 23 at 3205 Hollis Street. Not much damage occurred at the Hollis Oak Apartments near Peralta Street. But firefighters at the time were perplexed as someone had broken a window to get into the site and left evidence, such as a hammer on the window sill and a red plastic gasoline container, behind. There was also a cigarette lighter and a white rag left on the ground.

An hour before on the same day, a much larger fire broke out at the eco-friendly townhome complex called the Ice House Residence 2 was raging nearby at West Grand Avenue and Filbert Street. That complex was also under construction and was being developed by City Ventures.

There have been at least nine blazes at East Bay construction sites since 2012. Bellinger was only arrested for the one. No arrests have been made in any of the other fires.

Bellinger also goes by Faheem Bey on his social media accounts, and through his own admissions in court records, he connected himself to the infamous Bey family who owned Your Black Muslim Bakery.

In prior court documents, Bellingner had made reference to the fact that he was the brother of Antar Bey, “Dr. Yusif Bey’s son,” the criminal complaint states. Bellinger had served an 11-year prison stint for kidnapping and a 9-year-stint for robbery.

In 2005, Antar Bey took control of Your Black Muslim Bakery, which was founded by his father, Yusef Bey, a former Oakland mayoral candidate. The elder Bey died in jail in 2003 awaiting child rape charges. His CEO, Waajid Aliawaad Bey, disappeared the following year and was found dead in a shallow grave in the Oakland Hills, an unsolved case. Antar Bey was shot and killed in North Oakland in October 2005, and the bakery was taken over by his younger brother, Yusef Bey IV.

Bey IV was convicted of masterminding the 2007 assassination of Oakland Post editor Chauncey Bailey, who was writing a story about the bakery.

According to the criminal complaint, some of the evidence found so far at the Hollis Street site was submitted Wednesday to a federal judge through Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Cynthia Chang.

Because Bellinger had been in prison before, the state had his DNA.

Chang wrote in her complaint that a red smudge, possibly blood, left at the fire scene came back with a hit to Bellinger on Nov. 2. A rag stuffed into a gasoline container also had some of Bellinger's DNA mixed in, a biologist concluded, along with the profiles of two other people. The hammer turned up a hit on Nov. 6 for another unnamed person, which is redacted in court documents. And a black latex glove also came back with an unknown "single source DNA profile" with results still pending. The cigarette butt didn't match any DNA profiles in the federal system.

Investigators have been tracking Bellinger's social media accounts to piece some of the evidence together and determine that Bellinger also goes by the last name of Bey. ATF agents also noted that according to his Facebook page, Bellinger/Bey used to have long dreadlocks, but has since cut them and shaved his head clean. He also seems to go by the nickname of Dusty, court records indicate.

Assistant US Attorney Elise Lapunzina wrote to the court that she wants to seal the case because she doesn't want to tip off any possible accomplices. “This is an ongoing investigation into one of several arsons,” she wrote.