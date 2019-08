- Five Oakland police officers filed a lawsuit in Alameda Superior Court on Monday alleging that the city and Police Commission are overstepping their bounds and don't have the power to fire them.

These officers were exonerated by six separate investigations following a deadly March 2018 officer-involved shooting of Joshua Pawlik - a homeless man who lay sleeping with a gun in his hand.

And in all those investigations, the officers were told that their use of force was lawful, according to a statement by their attorney, Harry Stern, partner in the law firm Rains Lucia Stern St. Phalle & Silver.

He is representing Francisco Negrete, William Berger, Brandon Hraiz, Craig Tanaka and Josef Phillips. All have received termination notices by the chief of police and are on administrative leave.

"The court action filed today is a demand for justice," Stern said in a statement. "The City of Oakland and its Police Commission abandoned their own rules to unjustly terminate these fine officers. These officers' response to a citizen's call for help regarding an armed suspect in a residential neighborhood was admirable, reasonable and lawful. Their actions have been fully investigated and unanimously exonerated after over a year of review. The Police Commission ignored the findings of multiple investigations, including their own, and in a blatant display of bias, trampled these officers' rights by unjustly firing them for merely doing their duty. We are going to court to right this wrong."

Added Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan:​​​​​​​ "These officers were investigated, exonerated and then unjustly fired. It is disappointing that these officers have to go to court to force our employer to follow its own rules and do the right thing."

Police C​​​​​​​ommission chair Regina Jackson was not immediately available for comment on Monday. Neither was the city attorney's office.

The lawsuit alleges that the Police Commission does not have jurisdiction in this case, as per the city charter. That's because, according to the suit, the commission only has the right to terminate if its own investigative agency and the chief of police disagree, which they did not in this case.

Plus, the lawsuit contends, the Police Commission cannot rely on the federal monitor's opinion in making its own finding.

Despite those six investigations, though, two powerful bodies with authority to discipline and even fire police officers found that the officer behavior on the night Pawlik was killed to be outside the bounds of acceptable.

Those investigations were conducted by: the Oakland Police Commission's investigative arm, the Community Police Review Agency; the Oakland Police Department Internal Affairs Division; the department's Criminal Investigation Division; the department's Executive Force Review Board; the police chief and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

In July, federal monitor Robert Warshaw and the Oakland Police Commission both recommended terminating the officers for what they deemed as excessive use of force.