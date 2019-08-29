Oakland city councilman Noel Gallo went even further, telling KTVU this week that he believes there should be more policing of these homeless camps and more arrests and citations issued when residents violate laws, such as sleeping on sidewalks and littering the streets.
He said city leaders have been too lenient with those who violate laws that are already on the books. The sprawling camps that were once called out in a United Nations report as "cruel and inhumane" scare away business and make it unsafe for children to walk to school, he said. "It's this anything goes attitude in Oakland," he said. "You don't see this happening in Alameda. In Oakland, our law enforcement doesn't enforce the homeless camps. They tell me they have a directive not to go near them."
In this particular case, Gallo said it's very important that there aren't dwellings and propane tanks that could start a fire directly under the BART tracks above. "But the homeless want to create their own rules and they want you to feel sorry for them," he said.
Take a tour of the homeless encampment near the Coliseum
Elder sees the situation quite differently. And despite the negotiated comprise she was able to forge with the city earlier this week, Elder said she is not satisfied.
"The city did not budge one bit on not destroying the self-built homes due to fire danger and safety concerns," she said. "The two-week delay simply allows for time to buy large family size tents, fire safety supplies and any other necessary supplies to help the residents move their belongings."
In her opinion, the better short-term solution would be to move the residents to new land that's sanctioned, safe and away from environmental pollutants like being under the BART tracks.
She said she understands the city's desire to make the property safe and free of fire hazards. She knows there have been several fires that have erupted at homeless encampments, some as a result of arson, others as a result of candles tipping over, as two examples.
But she said there are solutions other than eradicating people's dwellings. She suggested the city hand out fire extinguishers and smoke detectors and have fire marshals come out and speak to the people living there to educate them.
"I want to pressure the city to mitigate first," she said, "before rushing to destroy everything."
IF YOU'RE INTERESTED: To learn more about the Tent Drive, click here.
Posted Aug 29 2019 04:15PM PDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 07:18PM PDT
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East San Jose Thursday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened at Story Road and Jackson Avenue at 3:45 p.m.
A witness said a gold SUV ran into a dark-colored pickup truck and then struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The victim was pinned under the SUV.
Posted Aug 29 2019 03:13PM PDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 03:57PM PDT
Two people were injured in a shooting in North Oakland on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
According to Oakland police, the shooting happened at 2:27 p.m. in the 900 block of 61st near Market St. where officers found two males.
The victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.
Posted Aug 29 2019 05:48PM PDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 07:15PM PDT
Isabel Bueso received what she and her doctor say could very well be a death sentence.
It came from the United States Citizen and Immigration Services— a deportation letter.
" I cried a lot. I was shaking. I was pale from the shock," said Bueso.