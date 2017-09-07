Oakland's first LGBT 'Co-Munity' center opens

- A new LGBT center opens in Oakland on Thursday, joining about 25 such centers around California.

Founders Jeff Myers and Joe Hawkins are funding the venture, named “Co-Munity” at 3207 Lakeshore Ave. on their own, and they’d love some other donors.

Myers, who is a surgical scrub nurse, told the LGBT Weekly, that having a “central space is critical, not just to come together, but a place to find support and resources during times of crisis.”

Hawkins is a co-chair for the Oakland Pride event, which kicks of Sunday.

The Weekly reported that over a five-year period, centers specifically targeting LGBTQ people in the East Bay have closed. The Lighthouse LGBTQ Community Center in Hayward closed in 2014 after serving the community for 14 years, followed by the closing of the Sexual Minority Alliance Of Alameda County (SMAAC) Youth Center, which served youth of color in Oakland for over a decade, but was destroyed by a fire in 2012 and unfortunately never recovered and went out of business in 2015.

