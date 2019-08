- Olinder Elementary School in San Jose was placed on lock down for approximately three hours Thursday and students sheltered in place during that time.

Nearby police activity from the San Jose police department prompted school officials to place the campus in lock down shortly after 10:30 a.m.

According to San Jose police, officers responded to the 800 block of Williams Street following a disturbance call involving a male and a female.

As officers arrived at the scene, the adult male suspect ran into a nearby creek. A perimeter was established by police, and students at Olinder Elementary School were asked to shelter in place due to the schools' proximity to the police activity.

The male suspect was not apprehended, and the shelter in place has been lifted.