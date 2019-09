- California Highway Patrol investigators are working Saturday night on what appears to be a shooting of the occupant of a car on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo.

All eastbound I-80 traffic was diverted off the freeway at Magazine Street as investigators worked.

CHP Sgt. Raul Gonzalez said a person in a car headed east on I-80 just west of the I-780 interchange in Vallejo at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday was struck by at least one bullet.

He had no other information on the victim, including the extent of that person's injuries.

"There appears to be a victim of a gunshot wound in a dark-colored vehicle," said Gonzalez, noting that witnesses may have seen that vehicle drift off onto the right shoulder of the freeway, and that it may have looked more like an accident than a shooting.

It wasn't known what prompted the shooting, and the CHP is looking for the public's help in learning what happened and why.

Eastbound traffic on I-80 was being routed off the freeway at Magazine Street and detoured around the investigation area, but traffic backups extended west into Crockett.