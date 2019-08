An overturned sanitation truck caused severe traffic delays on both directions of US-101 in Mountain View, Wednesday. Photo: CHP Redwood City.

- Three lanes of the southbound U.S. Highway 101 north of Shoreline Boulevard were closed in Palo Alto after a sanitation truck turned over on the center divide on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck has possibly been involved in a collision with another vehicle and flipped on its roof at 12:26 p.m., California Highway Patrol spokesman Art Montiel said.

There were no injuries reported.

As of 1:25 p.m. there southbound lanes were blocked and towing is in progress.

Avoid the area, unknown ETO and it might be very stinky in the area 💩 pic.twitter.com/LycOZrlUE5 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) August 14, 2019

There was no estimate of when the road would be cleared.