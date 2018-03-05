Parents concerned after threat made to San Francisco elementary school

- San Francisco police confirm they'll have officers on Monday after a man made verbal threats to Rooftop Elementary School and district offices.

According to a San Francisco Unified School District spokesperson, a person described as a "community member" made verbal threats to the school, the school's principal and the secretary on Feb. 27. The school went on lockdown and the person who made the threats was arrested later that day. He was scheduled to be released on bail.

Now, parents, teachers and staff members at the school are worried about the students safety even though the school district spokesperson says San Francisco police and the district do not think there was any credibility to the threat.

But given recent events in Parkland, Florida, and the heightened alert and awareness about school threats, some school community members are still concerned.

