Passengers evacuate Delta flight from Detroit to Denver

- Passengers aboard a Delta flight from Detroit which landed Tuesday evening in Denver were forced to deplane on the taxiway.

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines said the MD-90 had just landed at Denver International Airport when smoke was observed in the cabin. Officials for the Atlanta-based airline said passengers used slides and over-wing exits to get off the plane.

Social media posts show people helping others to get out of the plane. The plane was surrounded by several emergency vehicles.

Delta said the 146 customers were transported to the terminal in buses.

There were some minor injuries including smoke inhalation reported.

Delta released a statement regarding the incident which reads in part:

“The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused.”

Firefighters told Delta there was no fire observed.