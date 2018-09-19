75-year-old woman struck by truck in SF crosswalk, critically injured

- A 75-year-old woman was transported to a hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a truck Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood.

The woman was struck by a a large moving truck while she was in the crosswalk near Ellsworth and Cortland Avenue, SFPD Officer Joseph Tomlinson said.

A spokesperson with San Francisco Police Department said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and that the call came in at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday.

Police did not give a description of the vehicle involved. Skyfox was over the situation and could see a truck with a wooden box trailer that appeared to be empty and in the street. It was not immediately confirmed whether or not this truck was involved

Muni lines 24 and 67 are impacted and will have reroutes, according to SFMTA.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report