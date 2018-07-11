North Phoenix supermarket destroyed by massive fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jul 11 2018 06:08PM PDT

Video Posted: Jul 12 2018 07:15AM PDT

Updated: Jul 12 2018 07:15AM PDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Phoenix fire officials say a north Phoenix Safeway grocery store was completely destroyed by a three-alarm fire on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Captain Rob McDade, the fire happened near the area of 35th Avenue and Northern, and firefighters were called out, just before 6:00 p.m., for a reported fire in the supermarket's backroom. When crews arrived at the scene, they made a fast aggressive attack on the fire, and conducted a search and rescue while clearing the store of all patrons and employees.

The roof, according to Capt. McDade, collapsed during that time, forcing firefighters to pull back. Crews then made sure they had cleared the entire building, and once an "all clear" was given, crews moved to a defensive strategy.

Phoenix fire officials have confirmed that no one was injured. No other businesses were affected by the fire as well.

Officials say the fire may have been related to monsoon storm activity.

 

