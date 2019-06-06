< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411312795" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411312795" data-article-version="1.0">Phone companies empowered to crackdown on robocalls</h1> </header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411312795.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411312795_411309602_136370";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411309602","video":"572157","title":"Cracking%20down%20on%20robo%20calls","caption":"Federal%20regulators%20gave%20phone%20companies%20the%20right%20to%20block%20robo%20calls%20without%20having%20to%20get%20customers%27%20permission%20first.%20KTVU%27s%20Jana%20Katsuyama%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FCracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FCracking_down_on_robo_calls_572157_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654493031%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DF2jF1j2klOxT6hm-qPmf4WtIj6I","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fphone-companies-empowered-to-crackdown-on-robocalls"}},"createDate":"Jun PDT PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411312795_411309602_136370",video:"572157",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Federal%2520regulators%2520gave%2520phone%2520companies%2520the%2520right%2520to%2520block%2520robo%2520calls%2520without%2520having%2520to%2520get%2520customers%2527%2520permission%2520first.%2520KTVU%2527s%2520Jana%2520Katsuyama%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_572157_1800.mp4?Expires=1654493031&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=F2jF1j2klOxT6hm-qPmf4WtIj6I",eventLabel:"Cracking%20down%20on%20robo%20calls-411309602",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fphone-companies-empowered-to-crackdown-on-robocalls"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jana.katsuyama@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/phone-companies-empowered-to-crackdown-on-robocalls">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:16PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411312795"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:23PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:18PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411312795-411309487" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Cracking_down_on_robo_calls_0_7362698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU/BCN)</strong> - Consumers who don't want to receive robocalls on their landlines and mobile phones could see a noticeable reduction after a vote Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission to allow phone companies to block numbers without customers' permission.</p><p>"That will allow phone companies to implement new technologies that will block calls from certain numbers if they have reason to believe that call is coming from a spoofed number an illegal number," said Ted Mermin, the interim Executive Director at the UC Berkeley Center for Consumer Law and Economic Justice.</p><p>Mermin says the FCC's ruling is a major step toward cracking down on robocalls which have proliferated with the availability of cheap software. Robocalls often autodial customers using fake telephone numbers that appear similar to the target person's own phone number, a technique called spoofing.</p><p>Mermin says even though he himself is on a "do not call" list, he still receives about one dozen robocalls a day. </p><p>person. According to the call-blocking company YouMail, there are about 5 billion robocalls per month in the U.S.</p><p>The FCC ruling does have some drawbacks. It does not require phone companies to implement new technology. It also does not impose any penalties for phone companies who do nothing. </p><p>"That is a significant loophole in the law. If phone companies don't feel like doing this, if they feel like the problem is the robocallers themselves and not the carriers you're not going to see any improvement," said Mermin.</p><p>"I do think they're somewhat of an invasion of people's privacy. We should try to guard our privacy I think," said Cynthia Johnson, a Berkeley resident. </p><p>The FCC ruling does not require phone companies to provide robocall blocking for free.</p><p>"That leaves open the possibility that they will charge fees for the privilege of having your number protected from robocallers," said Mermin, "If that happens, we may end up with a two-tier system...where people who are able to pay, pay those fees. Folks who can't afford to pay those fees, remain in exactly the place they are now." </p><p>"They're annoying, they're bothersome, they're a waste of time," said Katie Baer of Oakland, who adds consumers should not have to pay for call-blocking services, "No I don't think we should have to pay for that. It shouldn't be happening." </p><p>The rules will let consumers "opt out" and ask their phone company not to block anything.</p><p>Mermin says in the coming year consumers should note whether they see a significant reduction in robocalls.</p><p>"And if there's not, I think people should be going back to the FCC, back to Congress, back to their state legislatures and say let's do something about this," said Mermin.</p><p>Automated callers could circumvent new safety measures by buying real numbers and using those to call you. They could hack into businesses and hijack the phone lines, then use those to call out. T-Mobile said it has already seen that happen.</p><p>Verizon said it will "evolve" its free call-blocking tool for wireless customers and be able to provide spam alerts and blocking more broadly, but spokesman Richard Young said there will not be "short term across-the-board blocking." He did not say how Verizon plans to change its offerings for landline customers, who today can sign up for a third-party blocking service. </p><p>AT&T did not answer questions about its plans but said it is committed to fighting illegal and unwanted calls. </p><p>T-Mobile said it hasn't made a decision yet on whether to make default free call-blocking tools. Sprint, which charges for its call-blocking service, said last week that it was looking at "additional solutions" and was optimistic that the changes would let it "take more aggressive actions."</p><p>The industry has been working on a system that will ensure that the number that comes up on people's phones is real. That's only beginning to roll out, and to work well, all the phone companies have to implement it. There's no hard government deadline, but Pai has threatened regulatory action if it doesn't happen this year. Thursday's vote took procedural steps to make it easier to enforce that threat against major phone companies.</p><p>The Senate, with near-unanimous support, passed a bill in May that would give phone companies an 18-month deadline to put this anti-spoof system, called Stir/Shaken, in place, as well as give regulators more tools to go after scammers. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/tipster-helps-police-nab-san-mateo-officer-accused-of-trying-to-have-sex-with-minor" title="Tipster helps police nab San Mateo officer accused of trying to have sex with minor" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A San Mateo police officer arrested after police said he allegedly chatted with a teenager online for the purposes of sex. San Jose Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children arrested 40-year-old Robert Davies at his home in Morgan Hill Thursday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tipster helps police nab San Mateo officer accused of trying to have sex with minor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:33PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:11PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A San Mateo police officer arrested after police said he allegedly chatted with a teenager online for the purposes of sex. San Jose Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children arrested 40-year-old Robert Davies at his home in Morgan Hill Thursday.</p><p>Police said they found evidence he connected with a minor on social media through apps like Tinder and Snapchat.</p><p>Police said they are looking for more victims. In a bizarre twist, the alleged victim in this case was a concerned citizen who posed as a juvenile and a San Mateo police officer is accused of taking the bait.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-supervisors-find-tax-break-recipients-didnt-reinvest-in-community" title="San Francisco supervisors find tax break recipients didn't reinvest in community" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AP Photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco supervisors find tax break recipients didn't reinvest in community</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Daniel Montes </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:29PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:00PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco supervisors on Thursday blasted a Mid-Market area tax break enacted eight years ago, known as the Twitter Tax Break, for failing to hold tech companies accountable for their investments back into the community.</p><p>The Tenderloin Area Payroll Tax Exclusion, which expired last month, exempted companies operating in certain parts of the city's Mid-Market and Tenderloin neighborhoods from paying payroll taxes on new employees. Mayor Ed Lee brokered the deal in 2011 in an attempt to revitalize the area during a recession.% INLINE %</p><p>At Thursday's hearing during the supervisors' Government Audit and Oversight Committee meeting, Supervisor Matt Haney said he initially called the hearing to examine the impacts of the tax break, which saved 10 companies including Twitter, Zendesk and Spotify, $70 million in taxes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sfpd-internal-affairs-investigation-released-on-high-profile-mario-woods-shooting" title="SFPD internal affairs investigation released on high-profile Mario Woods shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The release was a result of a public records request by 2 Investigates and California’s new police transparency law that went into effect earlier this year. Candice Nguyen reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SFPD internal affairs investigation released on high-profile Mario Woods shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Candice Nguyen, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:40PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco Police Department’s internal affairs investigation into the 2015 shooting death of Mario Woods was released Monday revealing what officers were thinking before and after opening fire on the 26-year-old stabbing suspect. The release was a result of a public records request by 2 Investigates and California’s new police transparency law that went into effect earlier this year.</p><p>“Before firing his firearm, it never crossed [the officer’s] mind to give a warning to Woods that he was going to shoot because he did not want to shoot him,” the report revealed about Officer Charles August who was first to encounter Woods.</p><p>“Officer August stated that he never thought he would have to shoot Woods, and up until the time he fired his weapon, believed Woods would drop the knife,” an investigator wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-supervisors-find-tax-break-recipients-didnt-reinvest-in-community" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AP&#x20;Photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>San Francisco supervisors find tax break recipients didn't reinvest in community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/job-fair-in-oakland-offers-new-career-opportunities-for-veterans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/29/twitter_1438203215111_64912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AP&#x20;Photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Job fair in Oakland offers new career opportunities for veterans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-held-for-former-congresswoman-ellen-tauscher-in-walnut-creek" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Memorial_for_former_Congresswoman_Ellen__0_7361769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Memorial_for_former_Congresswoman_Ellen__0_7361769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Memorial_for_former_Congresswoman_Ellen__0_7361769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Memorial_for_former_Congresswoman_Ellen__0_7361769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Memorial_for_former_Congresswoman_Ellen__0_7361769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial held for former Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher in Walnut Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/volunteers-read-mueller-report-in-its-entirety-at-manny-s-san-francisco" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Volunteers_read_Mueller_report_in_its_en_0_7361741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Volunteers_read_Mueller_report_in_its_en_0_7361741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Volunteers_read_Mueller_report_in_its_en_0_7361741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Volunteers_read_Mueller_report_in_its_en_0_7361741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Volunteers_read_Mueller_report_in_its_en_0_7361741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volunteers read Mueller report in its entirety at Manny's San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/tipster-helps-police-nab-san-mateo-officer-accused-of-trying-to-have-sex-with-minor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Tipster_helps_police_nab_San_Mateo_offic_0_7362680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tipster helps police nab San Mateo officer accused of trying to have sex with minor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 