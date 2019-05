Stephanie Ching (left) and Douglas Lomas are being held in Loundon County, Virginia after they were charged with the death of Ching's father, Benedict Ching of San Francisco. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. Stephanie Ching (left) and Douglas Lomas are being held in Loundon County, Virginia after they were charged with the death of Ching's father, Benedict Ching of San Francisco. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff.

- A daughter and son-in-law suspected of killing an elderly father and dismembering his body in California have been arrested in China and returned to the United States to face prosecution.

On Thursday, the Loundon County Sheriff in Virginia released photos of 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching being held in their custody on suspicion of homicide. It wasn't immediately clear why they were being at at this particular jail. KTVU requested an interview with the pair, but did not immediately hear back.

It was not immediately clear when the couple would be extradicted to San Francisco.

Police in San Francisco said on Friday that Lomas and Ching were arrested after arriving in Beijing following the death of Benedict Ching, 73.

Police conducted a well-being check on the elder Ching on May 20 after a co-worker contacted his family to report that he didn't come to work. Officers discovered his dismembered body inside the home in the Outer Mission neighborhood and suspect his death was a result of foul play. A source told KTVU that a bloody, circular saw was found at the crime scene.

Neighbors also told KTVU that the younger Ching lived at the home with her father and two young boys. A neighbor saw the younger Ching leaving the home with a man the weekend before his body was found. Other neighbors said they often heard arguing coming from the house.

Investigators have not released a motive.

KTVU's Heather Holmes, Allie Rasmus and the Associated Press contributed to this report.