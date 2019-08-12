< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: CHP officer killed in shootout near Riverside freeway, gunman dead
Posted Aug 12 2019 09:00PM PDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 09:52PM PDT Police: CHP officer killed in shootout near Riverside freeway, gunman dead    RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) -- A shootout near a freeway killed a California Highway Patrol officer and wounded two others Monday before the gunman was fatally shot, authorities said. (AP) -- A shootout near a freeway killed a California Highway Patrol officer and wounded two others Monday before the gunman was fatally shot, authorities said.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="our" data-grammar-rule="UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START" data-wsc-lang="en_US">our</span> first look at CHP officer Andre Moye who gave his life tonight in a gun battle with a suspect in Riverside County <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXLA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXLA</a>. The family sharing a photo with our <a href="https://twitter.com/HaileyBWinslow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HaileyBWinslow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CHP_HQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CHP_HQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/MhanWXPz0M">pic.twitter.com/MhanWXPz0M</a></p> — Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) <a href="https://twitter.com/WILGOREN/status/1161135053109223424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>A CHP officer had pulled over a white pickup truck at about 5:30 p.m. on a road just off Interstate 215 east of Los Angeles, Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback said. He didn't immediately know why the car was stopped.</p><p>The CHP decided to impound the truck and a tow had been called when the driver reached into the back of his pickup -- apparently to retrieve personal items -- but instead grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.</p><p>Three CHP officers were shot. Video showed one officer being taken away in a police car. Another was taken to the hospital by helicopter.</p><p>The CHP later tweeted that one officer had died. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other officers.</p><p>Family members identified the officer as 33-year-old Andre Moye, Jr., who was married and had been with the CHP about four years, KABC-TV reported.</p><p>Riverside police and Riverside County sheriff's deputies were called and more gunfire erupted as the gunman took cover in front of his car. He was wounded and pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.</p><p>Someone in another car was hit by flying glass that caused minor injuries, Railsback said.</p><p>TV video showed a woman being examined by firefighters.</p><p>Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the front windows of two patrol cars and large holes blown in their back windows. What appeared to be an assault-style rifle was on the ground. <br> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">An Officer involved shooting occurred earlier today. Three of our officers were involved and a suspect. One of our officers succumbed to the injuries sustained. Updates will follow!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/californiahighwaypatrol?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#californiahighwaypatrol</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/whatsgoingoninriversidecounty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#whatsgoingoninriversidecounty</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/code3news?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#code3news</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bluelifematters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bluelifematters</a>💙 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abc7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abc7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ktla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ktla</a> <a href="https://t.co/yzkHSguQ1P">pic.twitter.com/yzkHSguQ1P</a></p> — CHPRiverside (@ChpRiverside) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChpRiverside/status/1161111337528729600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Equity ripples: Women of color face highest rent burden in Bay Area</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nuria Marquez Martinez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 05:14PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This past May, residents of the 64-unit Strawberry Hill complex in Vallejo came home to find a troubling notice on their doors. Beginning in June, their rent was going to nearly double. The new owners of the apartment complex, San Francisco-based The Reliant Group, had plans to renovate the building.</p><p>Tenants, panicked over losing their homes, and the Vallejo Housing Justice Coalition went to Mayor Bob Sampayan and the City Council, which passed an emergency ordinance July 16 to provide eviction protection, a rent rollback and a ban on rent increases above 10 percent a year.</p><p>The ordinance was meant to give the tenants and Reliant more time to negotiate upcoming changes and renovations. San Jose mayor proposes 1st-in-nation insurance requirement for gun owners
By Jesse Gary, KTVU, KTVU Staff
Posted Aug 12 2019 05:51AM PDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 05:06PM PDT
Two weeks after a mass shooting at the Garlic Gilroy Festival where two San Jose families lost loved ones, San Jose's mayor on Monday proposed a first-in-the-nation legislative idea where the city would require all firearm owners to carry liability insurance for their weapons.

Under Sam Liccardo's proposal, the insurance would include coverage for any accidental discharge of the gun and for the intentional acts of any third parties who steal, borrow, or otherwise acquire the gun. The insurance won't cover the liability of the policyholder for his or her own intentional conduct.

Separately, Liccardo said that his staff will also explore if voters would want to put a measure on the ballot that would impose a tax on all ammunition and firearm purchases in the San Jose. A-Rod's rental car burglarized in San Francisco; thieves steal $500K in goods
By Aja Seldon, KTVU, Jana Katsuyama, KTVU
Posted Aug 12 2019 03:12PM PDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 06:24PM PDT
Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez was a victim of theft Sunday night in San Francisco after thieves broke into his rental car, making off with a half-million dollars in valuables, according to reports.

The rental car was provided by ESPN, the network confirmed.

A-Rod was broadcasting a Giants-Phillies game at Oracle Park, and parked his SUV on the 400 block of Brannan Street, not too far from the ballpark, the publication wrote. data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/12/Thieves_reportedly_steal__500K_in_goods__0_7588585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/12/Thieves_reportedly_steal__500K_in_goods__0_7588585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/12/Thieves_reportedly_steal__500K_in_goods__0_7588585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/12/Thieves_reportedly_steal__500K_in_goods__0_7588585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/12/Thieves_reportedly_steal__500K_in_goods__0_7588585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez was a victim of theft Sunday night in San Francisco after thieves broke into his rental car and made off with a half-million dollars in valuables, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small  