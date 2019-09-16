< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a"); President Trump to hold fundraiser in Bay Area Tuesday President Trump to hold fundraiser in Bay Area Tuesday
By KTVU Staff data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429036146.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429036146");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429036146_429074759_143070"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="429074759" data-video-posted-date="Sep 16 2019 04:21PM PDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Exact_location_of_President_Trump___s_Ba_0_7660835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Exact location of President Trump’s Bay Area fundraiser unknown</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="429049914" data-video-posted-date="Sep 16 2019 01:46PM PDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/President_Trump__Ben_Carson_to_visit_Bay_0_7660438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>President Trump, Ben Carson to visit Bay Area</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var Sep 16 2019 04:21PM PDT 16 2019 04:21PM Sep 16 2019 01:46PM PDT 16 2019 01:46PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429036146_429074759_143070",video:"605636",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Exact_location_of_President_Trump___s_Ba_0_7660835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"President%2520Trump%2520is%2520set%2520to%2520make%2520his%2520first%2520visit%2520to%2520the%2520Bay%2520Area%2520as%2520president%2520on%2520Tuesday.%2520KTVU%25E2%2580%2599s%2520Maureen%2520Naylor%2520says%2520there%2520are%2520a%2520number%2520of%2520cities%2520mentioned%2520as%2520the%2520likely%2520location%2520of%2520his%2520fundraiser%253B%2520including%2520San%2520Francisco%252C%2520Palo%2520Alto%2520and%2520Atherton.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/16/Exact_location_of_President_Trump___s_Bay_Area_f_605636_1800.mp4?Expires=1663284114&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Py4-Ry13fdHlNqGWztmM2baPd-g",eventLabel:"President%20Trump%2C%20Ben%20Carson%20to%20visit%20Bay%20Area-429074759",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2Fpresident-trump-ben-carson-to-visit-the-bay-area-tuesday"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By KTVU Staff
Posted Sep 16 2019 12:59PM PDT
Video Posted Sep 16 2019 04:21PM PDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 05:41PM PDT Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS Image Gallery type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/politics/president-trump-ben-carson-to-visit-the-bay-area-tuesday";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU\x20Staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429036146" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU)</strong> - President Trump is scheduled to visit the Bay Area for the first time as president for a fundraiser event on Tuesday.</p><p>Air Force One is set to land at Moffett Airfield in Mountain View at 11 a.m. where the president is expected to host a 2020 reelection luncheon. </p><p>The exact location of the fundraiser isn't known for security reasons, but additional details will be made available only to those who RSVP. Cities like Atherton, Palo Alto and San Francisco have been mentioned as possible locations. </p><p>California Highway Patrol, Mountain View Police and Palo Alto police departments all referred KTVU to the White House for more information, but officials remain tight-lipped. According to one Republican website, the time and address of the fundraiser will be provided when attendees RSVP. </p><p>"The secrecy around this fundraising is a little unusual," said Melinda Jackson, San Jose State University Political Science Department chair. </p><p>Tickets for the event cost up to $100,000 per couple, which includes two tickets to the roundtable, a photo opportunity with the president and "premier seating for lunch,"<a href="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6358982-Trump-Victory-Invitation-Bay-Area-California-9.html" target="_blank"> according to the invitation. </a>Individual tickets cost $1,000, $2,800 or $5,600 for gold-level seating. "Trump victory membership benefits" are included in this invitation.</p><p>The president is expected to raise more than $15 million during his two-day stop in California that starts in the Bay Area. </p><p>"Silicon Valley especially has been playing more and more of a role in presidential campaigns. In the last few cycles we've really seen those donations go up. So all of the candidates are coming here, including the president," Jackson said. </p><p>Anti-Trump activists with Backbone Campaign plan to fly the infamous "baby Trump" balloon in Los Altos near the intersection of San Antonio Road and Foothill Expressway, between 10:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. in protest of his arrival. </p><p>His last visit to the Bay Area was three years ago for a rally in San Jose and led to several <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/politics/protesters-punch-throw-eggs-at-trump-supporters-in-san-jose" target="_blank">clashes between protests and Trump supporters</a>. </p><p>Several Palo Alto residents on Monday expressed excitement about the presidential visit, but did not want their faces to appear on camera; saying they don't share their political views with the majority of their neighbors.</p><p>"I'm a supporter of President Trump. I acknowledge that a lot of people in this neighborhood are not supporters of him, but I think it takes a certain amount of courage for him to come here and hope we don't make a big scene wherever he ends up going," said a Republican who did not want to be identified. </p><p>Democrats we spoke with said while they are not Trump supporters, they respect the president's right to campaign even if they don't agree with him. </p><p>Jackson said this time around, President Trump will have to do more fundraising than he did in 2016 and that his campaign will be a lot different; he's no longer a political outsider, but is the sitting president. </p><p>A Republican official familiar with Trump's plans said he will raise $3 million Tuesday at a lunch in the Bay Area and $5 million at a dinner later in the evening at the home of real-estate developer Geoffery Palmer. </p><p>The president will reportedly join Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson in San Francisco to push for a program id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405576" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/presidential-candidate-joe-biden-on-racism-whites-can-never-fully-understand-" title="Presidential candidate Joe Biden on racism: Whites 'can never fully understand'" data-articleId="428934460" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Biden_misstates_locations_of_mass_shooti_0_7573700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Biden_misstates_locations_of_mass_shooti_0_7573700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Biden_misstates_locations_of_mass_shooti_0_7573700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Biden_misstates_locations_of_mass_shooti_0_7573700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Biden_misstates_locations_of_mass_shooti_0_7573700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Presidential candidate Joe Biden on racism: Whites 'can never fully understand'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ASSOCIATED PRESS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 05:23PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Visiting a black church bombed by the Ku Klux Klan in the civil rights era, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Sunday the country hasn't "relegated racism and white supremacy to the pages of history" as he framed current tensions in the context of the movement's historic struggle for equality.</p><p>He spoke to parishioners at 16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham as they commemorated the 56th anniversary of the bombing that killed four black girls in 1963. "It's in the wake of these before-and-after moments when the choice between good and evil is starkest," he said.</p><p>The former vice president called out the names of the victims - Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley. He drew nods of affirmation as he warned that "the same poisonous ideology that lit the fuse on 16th street" has yielded more recent tragedies including in 2015 at a black church in South Carolina, in 2018 at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh and in August at an El Paso, Texas , Wal-Mart frequented by Latino immigrants.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/democratic-presidential-candidates-call-for-kavanaughs-impeachment" title="Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment" data-articleId="428932759" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 04:38PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday lined up to call for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the face of a new, uninvestigated, allegation of sexual impropriety when he was in college.</p><p>Kavanaugh was confirmed last October after emotional hearings in the Senate over a sexual assault allegation from his high school years. The New York Times now reports that Kavanaugh faced a separate allegation from his time at Yale University and that the FBI did not investigate the claim. The latest claim mirrors one offered during his confirmation process by Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken party.</p><p>When he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, Kavanaugh denied all allegations of impropriety .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/democratic-presidential-candidates-make-their-pitch-in-third-round-of-debates" title="Democratic presidential candidates make their pitch in third round of debates" data-articleId="428816192" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Third_Democratic_debate_wraps_up_0_7658221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Third_Democratic_debate_wraps_up_0_7658221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Third_Democratic_debate_wraps_up_0_7658221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Third_Democratic_debate_wraps_up_0_7658221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Third_Democratic_debate_wraps_up_0_7658221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Following the third Democratic primary debate in Houston, candidates quickly moved back onto the campaign trail to make their case to voters. Jana Katsuyama reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic presidential candidates make their pitch in third round of debates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 02:51PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following the third Democratic primary debate in Houston, candidates quickly moved back onto the campaign trail to make their case to voters.</p><p>The front-runner in the polls, former Vice-President Joe Biden returned to the Texas Southern University Friday to tour the historically black university that hosted Thursday's debate.</p><p>Biden met with students and afterwards said he felt good about the debate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/residents-contra-costa-fire-concerned-about-exposed-pg-e-natural-gas-line-in-lafayette-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_7661118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_20190917011457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Residents, Contra Costa Fire concerned about exposed PG&E natural gas line in Lafayette park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-london-breed-to-meet-with-ben-carson-to-discuss-affordable-housing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_7660877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_20190917010305"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit San Francisco Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/anthony-bourdain-wins-2-posthumous-emmy-awards-for-parts-unknown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-603115084%20THUMB_1568679435515.jpg_7660937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE: Chef/TV personality Anthony Bourdain attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)" title="603115084_1568679435515-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Anthony Bourdain wins 2 posthumous Emmy Awards for ‘Parts Unknown'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/oil-prices-spike-gasoline-prices-to-follow-after-saudi-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_7660786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_20190917004723"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oil prices spike, gasoline prices to follow after Saudi attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/residents-contra-costa-fire-concerned-about-exposed-pg-e-natural-gas-line-in-lafayette-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_7661118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_7661118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_7661118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_7661118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_7661118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Residents, Contra Costa Fire concerned about exposed PG&E natural gas line in Lafayette park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/bart-major-delays-south-hayward-station-closed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/chopper%20hayward%20fire%20610%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_18.10.28.11_1568682964903.png_7660960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/chopper%20hayward%20fire%20610%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_18.10.28.11_1568682964903.png_7660960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/chopper%20hayward%20fire%20610%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_18.10.28.11_1568682964903.png_7660960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/chopper%20hayward%20fire%20610%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_18.10.28.11_1568682964903.png_7660960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/chopper%20hayward%20fire%20610%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_18.10.28.11_1568682964903.png_7660960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;pack&#x20;the&#x20;BART&#x20;Hayward&#x20;Station&#x20;platform&#x2c;&#x20;where&#x20;trains&#x20;are&#x20;turning&#x20;back&#x20;due&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;fire&#x20;and&#x20;downed&#x20;wires&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;South&#x20;Hayward&#x20;Station&#x20;that&#x20;is&#x20;causing&#x20;major&#x20;delays&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>BART: South Hayward Station reopens, expect delays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-london-breed-to-meet-with-ben-carson-to-discuss-affordable-housing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_7660877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_7660877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_7660877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_7660877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_7660877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit San Francisco Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/anthony-bourdain-wins-2-posthumous-emmy-awards-for-parts-unknown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-603115084%20THUMB_1568679435515.jpg_7660937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-603115084%20THUMB_1568679435515.jpg_7660937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-603115084%20THUMB_1568679435515.jpg_7660937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-603115084%20THUMB_1568679435515.jpg_7660937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-603115084%20THUMB_1568679435515.jpg_7660937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Chef&#x2f;TV&#x20;personality&#x20;Anthony&#x20;Bourdain&#x20;attends&#x20;the&#x20;Creative&#x20;Arts&#x20;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x20;Governors&#x20;Ball&#x20;at&#x20;Microsoft&#x20;Theater&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Emma&#x20;McIntyre&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anthony Bourdain wins 2 posthumous Emmy Awards for ‘Parts Unknown'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/oil-prices-spike-gasoline-prices-to-follow-after-saudi-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_7660786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_7660786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_7660786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_7660786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_7660786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oil prices spike, gasoline prices to follow after Saudi attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/golden-state-killer">Golden State Killer </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/flight-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ski-report-20">Ski Report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-san-francisco-oakland/id337606352?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmgdigital.ktvutvhandset" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-fox-2-weather-radar/id778993053?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvu.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- 