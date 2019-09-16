Trump has routinely mocked California over its liberal culture, policies and politics. His visit this week signals that despite the state's decidedly leftward swing in recent years there are still plenty of wealthy Republicans who support him.
"There's not been a president in living history that is as unpopular in the state of California as Trump," said Mike Madrid, a GOP political consultant who is an outspoken Trump critic. "But our money spends the same as everyone else's."
Trump continues to rake in gobs of cash more than a year out from the November 2020 contest, with his campaign and the Republican National Committee pulling in more than $210 million since the start of 2019, Federal Election Commission records show. That's more than all the current Democrats seeking to replace him raised combined during that period.
The California events, which will be spread across two days in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego, are expected to bring in an additional $15 million, according to a Republican official familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.
California was an incubator for the modern conservative movement that swept the state's former Gov. Ronald Reagan into the White House in 1980. But demographic changes and an influx of new residents have helped drastically rework the political contours of the country's most populated state, with the former GOP stronghold of Orange County now home to more registered Democrats than Republicans. For Republicans, who have been resigned to political irrelevance at the state level, a donation to Trump can amount to its own form of protest.
"By showing up to a fundraiser deep in the belly of the beast, one is saying: 'I don't care what the liberal politicians are saying and I want to show my support for him publicly,'" Dhillon said. She added: "I sold $100,000 worth of (tickets), and I could have sold another $100,000 more."
President Trump is scheduled to visit the Bay Area for the first time as president for a fundraiser event on Tuesday.
Air Force One is set to land at Moffett Airfield in Mountain View at 11 a.m. where the president is expected to host a 2020 reelection luncheon.
The exact location of the fundraiser isn't known for security reasons, but additional details will be made available only to those who RSVP. Cities like Atherton, Palo Alto and San Francisco have been mentioned as possible locations.
