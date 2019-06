Related Headlines Port of Oakland sends letter to maritime companies

- Funding has been allocated for projects intended to manage traffic flow and increase security at the Port of Oakland.

The Freight Intelligent Transportation System (FITS) program at the Port of Oakland includes 15 freight technology demonstration projects designed to address traffic management, security systems and roadway improvements.

The program's goals include reducing congestion and improving traffic flow for truckers hauling cargo containers in and out of Oakland, as well as establishing a common communication platform for first responders.

Almost $12.5 million in funding for the program has been conveyed to the Alameda County Transportation Commission from the California Transportation Commission for program demonstration projects that will include: An interagency emergency operations and traffic management center; Wi-Fi for truckers to access traffic and terminal gate updates; changeable message signs to show traffic delays for truckers; vehicle queue detection for accurate measurement of truck turn times; and a mobile phone app for truckers.

The system "will help reduce truck wait times and provide a safer and more secure maritime area," said Port of Oakland Director of Maritime John Driscoll.

Officials said it will also reduce truck idling and street congestion.

The total cost of the FITS program is $30.6 million and all projects are scheduled to be completed by late 2021, followed by 12 months of systems testing.

The project is expected to start operation in late 2022, the port said.