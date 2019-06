A protester grabbed a microphone from Sen. Kamala Harris, Saturday in San Francisco. A protester grabbed a microphone from Sen. Kamala Harris, Saturday in San Francisco.

- During a discussion at the California Democratic Convention with Sen. Kamala Harris, a protester jumped on stage and grabbed Harris' microphone, Saturday.

The protester was identified as Aidan Cook from animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere.

According to a statement released by the group, the protester was attempting to "call on Harris to support ordinary citizens rescuing animals rather than the factory farms that abuse animals, sicken local populations and repress whistleblowing activity."

In a video livestream provided by the organizer, MoveOn, Harris is seen safely exiting the stage while security removes the protester. Harris returned to the stage after the crowd chanted her name, and the discussion them resumed.

There is no word if the protester will face criminal charges.