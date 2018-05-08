Pushy usher at University of Florida graduation ceremony placed on paid administrative leave

Century Tower at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Florida. [Photo courtesy: UF] Century Tower at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Florida. [Photo courtesy: UF]

- The University of Florida (UF) has placed the faculty member who was “ inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage” at a graduation ceremony over the weekend on paid administrative leave.

The faculty member who served as marshal at the commencement has been placed on paid administrative leave and is pending a review of the appropriate administrative steps.

The school apologized to students via President Kent Fuchs Twitter on Sunday.

During one of this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved. (1/2) — W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) May 6, 2018





Fuchs also said the school has changed its practice for ushering graduating students.

The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation. (2/2) — W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) May 6, 2018





