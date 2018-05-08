Pushy usher at University of Florida graduation ceremony placed on paid administrative leave

Posted: May 08 2018 10:37AM PDT

Video Posted: May 08 2018 03:25PM PDT

Updated: May 08 2018 03:38PM PDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - The University of Florida (UF) has placed the faculty member who was “ inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage” at a graduation ceremony over the weekend on paid administrative leave.

The faculty member who served as marshal at the commencement has been placed on paid administrative leave and is pending a review of the appropriate administrative steps.

The school apologized to students via President Kent Fuchs Twitter on Sunday.

 


 

Fuchs also said the school has changed its practice for ushering graduating students.

 



 

 

