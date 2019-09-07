< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <article> <section id="story427810144" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> Raiders cut star receiver Antonio Brown before he ever plays for team</h1> </header> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-427810144-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/raiders-cut-star-receiver-antonio-brown-before-he-ever-plays-for-team" data-title="Raiders cut Antonio Brown before he ever played" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/raiders-cut-star-receiver-antonio-brown-before-he-ever-plays-for-team" addthis:title="Raiders cut Antonio Brown before he ever played" > <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/raiders-cut-star-receiver-antonio-brown-before-he-ever-plays-for-team">JOSH DUBOW, ASSOCIATED PRESS </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 11:37AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 12:20PM PDT</span></p> </div> (AP)</strong> - The Oakland Raiders released disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday before he ever played a game for the team.</p><p>The Raiders made the move just hours after Brown requested his release in the latest turn in a dramatic first summer with the team.</p><p>Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.</p><p>Oakland instead decided to cut ties entirely. The Raiders had been counting heavily Brown after trading a third and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for the game's most prolific receiver in March. They also gave him a new three-year contract worth $50.1 million that now is void following the release.</p><p>"Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team," agent Drew Rosenhaus said. "Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning."</p><p>The final twist to this melodrama in Oakland comes a day after Brown returned to the team following a one-day banishment and apologized in a meeting and in a brief public statement. Coach Jon Gruden said the plan was for Brown to play in the opener Monday night against Denver, but that changed after Brown requested and was granted his release.</p><p>Brown posted on his Instagram account Saturday morning that he's not angry but wants the "freedom" to disprove his skeptics.</p><p>"I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines (sic)," he wrote. "Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. I'm not mad at anyone. I'm just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore"</p><p>A person familiar with the situation said Brown had been fined by the team Friday for the confrontation with Mayock in practice two days earlier. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn't announced. That dustup came after Brown posted a letter Mayock had sent him detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.</p><p>ESPN reported the new fine was for $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team. That allows the Raiders to release Brown before the season opener without having to pay him more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years, although Brown could still contest that in a grievance.</p><p>Brown later sent an email to ESPN saying: "no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week."</p><p>Brown also posted a video on YouTube on Friday night that includes audio of a phone conversation with Gruden from an unspecified date. Gruden asks Brown whether he wants to be a Raider. Brown said he does and the question is if the Raiders want him. Gruden then urges Brown to stop all the theatrics and "just play football. How hard is that? You're a great football player. Just play football."</p><p>The video ends with Brown saying, "I'm more than just a football player, man. I'm a real person. It ain't about the football. I know I can do that. I show you guys that on the daily. This is my life. Ain't no more games."</p><p>The Raiders acquired Brown after he wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh. Oakland gave up only a third- and fifth-round pick for the four-time All-Pro receiver and gave him a hefty raise.</p><p>The Raiders have been counting heavily on Brown to spark an offense that lacked playmakers a year ago. Brown had 686 catches and 9,145 yards receiving the past six seasons in Pittsburgh, the best marks ever for a receiver in a six-year span.</p><p>But Brown was unable to practice at the start of training camp after getting frost bite on his feet during a cryotherapy accident in France.</p><p>Brown was activated July 28 and took part in one walkthrough and part of one practice before leaving the team to get treatment for his feet and to fight the NFL and the NFLPA over his helmet.</p><p>Brown lost two grievances with the league in his attempt to use an old helmet now banned for safety reasons. <p>Brown had several issues in Pittsburgh as well, leading to the team's decision to trade him even though he topped 100 receptions and 1,200 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons.</p> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Federal health officials are now reporting more than 400 cases of a mysterious illness linked to vaping. KTVU's Greg Liggins spoke with a Bay Area doctor about the concerns and how the medical community is urging those who vape to stop." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vaping-related deaths on the rise, health officials issue warning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Liggins </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 01:29PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The number of deaths related to vaping electronic cigarettes has now climbed to five. And they've all happened over the last two weeks.</p><p>Friday afternoon, medical experts announced the latest victim is from California. It is a story that is evolving quickly, and that's one of things that has the medical community concerned.</p><p>One Bay Area doctor says the pace of the illnesses and deaths is alarming.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mill-valley-bank-robbery-suspect-flees-on-bike-sought-by-police" title="Mill Valley bank robbery suspect flees on bike, sought by police" data-articleId="427820362" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/MILL%20VALLEY%20BANK%20ROBBERY_1567889712282.png_7644794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/MILL%20VALLEY%20BANK%20ROBBERY_1567889712282.png_7644794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/MILL%20VALLEY%20BANK%20ROBBERY_1567889712282.png_7644794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/MILL%20VALLEY%20BANK%20ROBBERY_1567889712282.png_7644794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/MILL%20VALLEY%20BANK%20ROBBERY_1567889712282.png_7644794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police released a surveillance photo of a man suspected of robbing a Mill Valley bank and then fleeing on a bicycle Saturday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mill Valley bank robbery suspect flees on bike, sought by police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 01:58PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police released a surveillance photo of a man suspected of robbing a Mill Valley bank and then fleeing on a bicycle Saturday morning.</p><p>About 10 a.m., the suspect presented a note to a teller at the Wells Fargo bank branch at 525 Miller Ave., demanding money and saying that no one would be hurt, police said.</p><p>Witnesses told police that no weapons were seen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/despite-strong-opposition-fremont-to-hold-meeting-about-multi-million-dollar-navigation-center" title="Despite strong opposition, Fremont to hold meeting about multi-million dollar navigation center" data-articleId="427820303" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Despite strong opposition, Fremont to hold meeting about multi-million dollar navigation center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan McMenamin </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 01:51PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Fremont City Council is holding a meeting Tuesday about its proposed temporary housing navigation center to address the local and regional housing crisis.</p><p>The City Council is being asked whether to move forward with one of two possible </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/despite-strong-opposition-fremont-to-hold-meeting-about-multi-million-dollar-navigation-center" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/11/Fremont_to_host_workshops_on_center_for__0_7586884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Despite strong opposition, Fremont to hold meeting about multi-million dollar navigation center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-trail-opens-in-el-corte-de-madera-creek-preserve-in-san-mateo-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/OljonTrailbridge09.07.19_1567888851297_7644793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/OljonTrailbridge09.07.19_1567888851297_7644793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/OljonTrailbridge09.07.19_1567888851297_7644793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/OljonTrailbridge09.07.19_1567888851297_7644793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/07/OljonTrailbridge09.07.19_1567888851297_7644793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;new&#x20;1&#x2e;3-mile&#x20;segment&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;single-track&#x20;Oljon&#x20;Trail&#x20;required&#x20;removing&#x20;old&#x20;logging&#x20;roads&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Steam&#x20;Donkey&#x20;Trail&#x2c;&#x20;to&#x20;complete&#x20;the&#x20;watershed&#x20;protection&#x20;program&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Charlie&#x20;Krenz&#x2f;Midpeninsula&#x20;Regional&#x20;Open&#x20;Space&#x20;District&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New trail opens in El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve in San Mateo County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vaping-related-deaths-on-the-rise-health-officials-issue-warning" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vaping-related deaths on the rise, health officials issue warning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/noaa-assailed-for-defending-trump-s-hurricane-dorian-claim-politicizing-weather" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/07/xt_NC_009d6e2fzcdb6z4449z9f3cz94e2dfa69ee1_1567887548017_7644789_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/07/xt_NC_009d6e2fzcdb6z4449z9f3cz94e2dfa69ee1_1567887548017_7644789_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/07/xt_NC_009d6e2fzcdb6z4449z9f3cz94e2dfa69ee1_1567887548017_7644789_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/07/xt_NC_009d6e2fzcdb6z4449z9f3cz94e2dfa69ee1_1567887548017_7644789_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/07/xt_NC_009d6e2fzcdb6z4449z9f3cz94e2dfa69ee1_1567887548017_7644789_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NOAA assailed for defending Trump's Hurricane Dorian claim, politicizing weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/foster-city-resident-interrupts-burglar-in-apartment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Foster City resident interrupts burglar in apartment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 