Rapping nun to perform in front of Pope Francis

- Maria Valentina De Los Angeles is a 29-year-old Colombian nun who spits Spanish rhymes while simultaneously living an active vocation of prayer and service. She’s a rapping nun. And her flow is slicker than a rock during the 40 days and 40 nights of rain.

De Los Angeles drops bars in the name of the Holy Spirit while rocking a nun’s coif and tennis shoes. She’s a member of a Catholic musical group and recently they participated in a contest with more than 400 musical acts.

And they won.

They’ll be performing in front Pope Francis in Colombia during his five day trip. The trip began in Bogota on Wednesday.