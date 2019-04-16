< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Residents demand city officials reconsider San Francisco navigation center By Sara Zendehnam, KTVU
Posted Aug 18 2019 02:01PM PDT
Video Posted Aug 18 2019 06:03PM PDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 10:29PM PDT being built.</p> <p>“This is mental illness and you’re putting them right next to our house how can you put us in that danger?” she asked during a news conference Sunday morning.</p> <p>Paneez was joined by members of group Safe Embarcadero For All. They want the city to reconsider building the 200 bed center on Bryant Street and the Embarcadero citing an increase in crime since construction began.</p> <p>“It’s irresponsible to build a 200 bed shelter in which the city admits will house active drug users and the mentally ill in the middle of 10,000 residents when the city is unable to ensure our safety,” said group president Wallace Lee. </p> <p>Mayor London Breed’s spokesperson Jeff Cretan issued this statement regarding the concerns:</p> <blockquote> <p>The SAFE Navigation Center on the Embarcadero has not opened yet and is still under construction. When it does open it will provide shelter and services for people living on our streets. In general, we know the data shows there is no link between the creation of a Navigation Center and an increase in crime in the surrounding area. Allowing people to continue to suffer on the street without providing resources will only make the challenges we face more severe. That is why Mayor Breed is pushing to open 1,000 new shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness and to build more affordable housing across our City. Additionally, she has been working to strengthen our mental health system, including to expand the City’s conservatorship laws and opening 212 new treatment beds for people suffering from severe mental health and addiction issues.</p> </blockquote> <p>San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney also released the following statement Sunday afternoon: </p> <blockquote> <p>I am outraged by the attack on a resident of the Watermark and will continue to support the victim and advocate for accountability for this crime. I am working hard to protect public safety, dramatically expand mental health and substance use treatment, and implement street outreach and safety teams. I have secured an immediate commitment from the Police Chief to deploy additional resources in the neighborhood.</p> <p>There is a devastating homelessness crisis citywide and on the waterfront. The status quo is completely unacceptable and impacts all of our residents and neighborhoods. I am fighting every day to get people off the streets and connected to shelter, services, and housing. Navigation Centers are a critical, proven tool to get thousands of people off the streets and into services and housing, and enhance public safety for all of our residents.</p> </blockquote> <p>Safe Embarcadero For All already filed a lawsuit and a temporary restraining order in hopes of halting construction. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A San Francisco business owner says he was strangled by a homeless man when his teenage son came to his rescue armed with a bat. KTVU's Alyana Gomez reports part of the altercation was captured on surveillance video. The boy fears his father's attack" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco truffle-shop owner attacked, teen son comes to his rescue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alyana Gomez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 06:48PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:30PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A San Francisco business owner says he was strangled by a homeless man when his teenaged son came to his rescue armed with a bat. </p><p>Part of the altercation was captured on surveillance video and the family is speaking out to KTVU about what happened. </p><p>Fresh coffee and homemade truffles are some simple sample menu items at XOX Truffles but these sweet chocolate treats are rated as among the best in the world, and attract a steady flow of customers to this small shop in San Francisco's North Beach Neighborhood. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/small-plane-crashes-at-pier-in-half-moon-bay-2-rescued" title="Small plane crashes off Half Moon Bay coast, 2 rescued without injury" data-articleId="424809331" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday after their small plane crashed five miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports the Coast guard was on rescue training mission when they received the call about the real" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Small plane crashes off Half Moon Bay coast, 2 rescued without injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:03PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 11:28PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says emergency crews responded to the scene of a single-engine plane crash roughly nine miles south and five miles west of the harbor in Half Moon Bay. Two people who were spotted in the water have been rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. </p><p>The sheriff's department said the two people rescued were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but had earlier declined medical attention, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. </p><p>The Sheriff's Department took the call at 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a small Beechcraft Bonanza (BE-36) aircraft, similar to a Cesna, was in the water along with the two people. Officials said the plane crashed at 5:50 p.m. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sfmta-board-votes-to-name-muni-chinatown-central-subway-station-after-rose-pak" title="SFMTA board votes to name Muni Chinatown Central Subway station after Rose Pak" data-articleId="424830992" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted 4 to 3 Tuesday to name a new Muni Central Subway station in Chinatown after the late Chinatown activist and power broker, Rose Pak. KTVU's Amber Lee reports the vote may not have reflected the will" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SFMTA board votes to name Muni Chinatown Central Subway station after Rose Pak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amber Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 10:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 11:24PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted 4 to 3 Tuesday to name a new Muni Central Subway station in Chinatown after the late Chinatown activist and power broker, Rose Pak. </p><p>Despite numerous protests and plenty of public comment not to name the station after Pak, a controversial and divisive figure by some estimates, SFMTA approved the naming of the station after her, to the delight of her supporters. </p><p>It was the second vote on the topic. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/SFMTA_board_votes_to_name_Muni_Chinatown_0_7605947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SFMTA board votes to name Muni Chinatown Central Subway station after Rose Pak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/small-plane-crashes-at-pier-in-half-moon-bay-2-rescued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Small plane crashes off Half Moon Bay coast, 2 rescued without injury</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-truffle-shop-owner-attacked-teen-son-comes-to-his-rescue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/San_Francisco_truffle_shop_owner_attacke_0_7605701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>San Francisco truffle-shop owner attacked, teen son comes to his rescue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/petaluma-company-offers-to-harvest-stem-cells-from-wisdom-teeth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Petaluma_company_offers_to_harvest_stem__0_7605569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Petaluma_company_offers_to_harvest_stem__0_7605569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Petaluma_company_offers_to_harvest_stem__0_7605569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Petaluma_company_offers_to_harvest_stem__0_7605569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Petaluma_company_offers_to_harvest_stem__0_7605569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Petaluma company offers to harvest stem cells from wisdom teeth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/former-underdog-sf-mayoral-candidate-encourages-asian-american-residents-to-arm-themselves" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Former_underdog_SF_mayoral_candidate_enc_0_7605634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Former_underdog_SF_mayoral_candidate_enc_0_7605634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Former_underdog_SF_mayoral_candidate_enc_0_7605634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Former_underdog_SF_mayoral_candidate_enc_0_7605634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Former_underdog_SF_mayoral_candidate_enc_0_7605634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former underdog SF mayoral candidate encourages Asian-American residents to arm themselves</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 