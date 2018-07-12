Richmond mayor tours ICE facility, immigrant rights groups raise money to free detainees on bond

- The mayor of Richmond will tour the West County Detention Facility in Richmond on Thursday morning, two days after the Contra Costa County Sheriff announced the agency will no longer contract with ICE and hold undocumented immigrants at the county jail.

Mayor Tom Butt said the tour, granted on June 28, came after "multiple tour requests" dating back to November of 2017 when reports surfaced detailing "multiple cases of mistreatment of detainees at the facility."

Despite the termination of the ICE contract, Butt said he remains concerned about the allegations of mistreatment and abuse and has strongly opposed the sheriff’s efforts to expand the facility.

In a letter to the sheriff on April 5, the mayor made clear that the purpose of his visit is to gain "insight and perspective" of the general living conditions in the facility including that of ICE detainees. The mayor will be joined by Councilmembers Ben Choi and Ada Recinos along with San Francisco Chronicle Columnist Otis Taylor, KQED Reporter Sara Hossaini, and members of the Human Rights and Human Relations Commission.

Norma Garcia Ambrocio spent three years in ICE detention in Richmond. She said that she still hasn't forgotten the "mistreatment, the injustices, the racism" while staying there.

Jimmy Lee, a spokesman for the sheriff, has previously denied allegations of mistreatment. In fact, when allegations arose in June, Lee sent out a lengthy "fact sheet" detailing the many political leaders, from Congressmen Michael Thompson and Mark DeSaulnier to Calif. Sen. Nancy Skinner to U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, who have all toured the facility.

In addition, Lee highlighted all the services at the facility, noting that ICE detainees are also recipients of reading classes, drug and alcohol meetings, parenting lessons, workplace readiness and vocational workshops and counseling, among other educational opportunities.

Separately, groups including the Freedom for Immigrants and the Contra Costa Immigrant Rights Alliance are raising money to pay the bonds and legal fees to free detainees currently being held at the ICE facility in Richmond and who are at risk of being transferred far away from their Bay Area families.

The ICE facility in Richmond is the only one in the Bay Area.The next closest facilities are in Yuba County and Bakersfield. But some detainees have also been moved to places as far away as Colorado, KTVU has learned.

According to Liz Martinez, a spokeswoman for Freedom for Immigrants, the decision to terminate the ICE contract, which will take place in four months, was made "in haste without any input from people detained by ICE and impacted communities about how to achieve a just closure that would return people to their families. "

The average bond is $5,000 per detainee, according to the Bay Area Immigration Bond Fund, although sometimes the bond can be as high as $20,000 or in the case of an Afghan teen who fled the Taliban, as high as $35,000. Bond allows a detainee to await court hearings at home, often with a GPS monitoring device, as opposed to waiting behind bars.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED: The West County Detention Facility Community Fund is accepting donations as is the Bay Area Immigration Bond Fund.