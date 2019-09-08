< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rope resembling noose found at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427940029" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - On <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/rope-resembling-noose-found-at-oakland-elementary-school" target="_blank">August 21</a>, a rope resembling a noose was found hanging from the front fence of Chabot Elementary School.</p><p>It upset parents and educators for the connection the image has to America's history of violence against African Americans.</p><p>The Oakland Unified School District now believes this first incident was an accident.</p><p>"A family contacted our police department and told us their child had found a rope and just threw it over the fence, and it apparently landed on the fence in a way that brought about these feelings that maybe it was a noose," said district spokesperson John Sasaki.</p><p>But on Friday, a school staff member found another rope. This time, it was tied tightly at the top of the baseball batting cages, which sit above the school on city property.</p><p>"Being an African American woman and knowing the history of this country, it does look like a noose to me," said parent Candase Chambers. "That was the first thing I thought when I saw it."</p><p>"If there's anything resembling a noose, I think the best thing to do is take it down. It's the responsible thing to do," said parent Marti Hoskins.</p><p>The school cut it down immediately and contacted the FBI.</p><p>"The FBI did come in and investigate," said Sasaki. "They talked to police department and looked at all of our evidence in both cases. They determined, based on their standards that neither one was a hate crime."</p><p>The district said it's unknown when the rope was put on the batting cage and officials are looking at other possibilities.</p><p>"There was someone who told us that they believe the rope was placed up there perhaps as a way for kids, teenagers, to get up on top of that batting cage to possibility just hang out," said Sasaki.</p><p>Parents said despite the intention, it harms the community.</p><p>One man said his nine year-old nephew understands a noose represents the history of violence against African Americans.</p><p>"I have to warn him, we have to warn him, about certain things," said Kenneth Chambers. "You see these stop signs. If you do see something like a noose, not to go near it. Not to involve yourself with something like that, because it can be dangerous to you."</p><p>"This is something in my household that we do have to talk about things like this, because it's a reality and an unfortunate conversation that you have to have an elementary school child," said Candase Chambers.</p><p>The school district emailed parents about the discovery and investigation.</p><p>There were plans to hold a vigil against hate on Friday, but plans have been postponed while district police continue the investigation.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Inbound flights to San Francisco International Airport are experiencing an average delay of almost four hours, due in large part to a runway out of service for reconstruction, according to the website FlightAware. Runway 28L, one of SFO's four runway" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flight delays averaging 4 hours at San Francisco International Airport, mainly due to runway work</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sam Richards </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:35PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Inbound flights to San Francisco International Airport are experiencing an average delay of almost four hours, due in large part to a runway out of service for reconstruction , according to the website FlightAware.</p><p>Runway 28L, one of SFO's four runways, closed Saturday for a scheduled 20-day reconstruction.</p><p>As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 312 flights - departures and arrivals - had experienced significant delays Sunday, said Chuck Navigante, an SFO duty manager.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-by-innovation-only-apple-media-event-expected-to-bring-new-iphones-watches-to-consumers" title=""By Innovation Only" Apple media event expected to bring new iPhones, Watches to consumers" data-articleId="427943454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple special event set for Tuesday, September 10." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"By Innovation Only" Apple media event expected to bring new iPhones, Watches to consumers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:27PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A media event this Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino is expected to bring new iPhones, Apple Watches and Apple services to consumers.</p><p>Possibly named the "iPhone 11" and "iPhone 11 Pro," the latest generation iPhone is expected to come with a dramatically improved rear-camera system.</p><p>Not much is known about the next generation Apple Watch, although developers have discovered through upcoming software updates that the Apple Watch will be available with either a titanium or ceramic casing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/search-warrants-served-in-conception-boat-fire-investigation" title="Search warrants served in Conception boat fire investigation" data-articleId="427931557" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/FBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_w_0_7645917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/FBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_w_0_7645917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/FBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_w_0_7645917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/FBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_w_0_7645917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/FBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_w_0_7645917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities served search warrants Sunday at the Southern California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week. Agents with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search warrants served in Conception boat fire investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ASSOCIATED PRESS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 04:02PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:02PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities served search warrants Sunday at the Southern California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week.</p><p>Agents with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies searched Truth Aquatics’ offices in Santa Barbara and the company’s two remaining boats, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said.</p><p>The warrants served shortly after 9 a.m. are “a pretty standard” part of the ongoing investigation into the tragedy to determine whether any crimes were committed, he said. The office was ringed in red “crime scene” tape as more than a dozen agents took photos and carried out boxes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 