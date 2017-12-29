Sacramento soccer coach charged with trying to traffic girls

- Sacramento County sheriff's deputies have arrested a high school soccer coach on charges of trying to traffic two teenagers.

Officials said Friday that a 17-year-old girl called about 3 a.m. Christmas Day saying she'd been sexually assaulted and was being forced into human trafficking.

She said she was hiding in a south Sacramento County backyard while her assailant waited nearby.

Deputies found 34-year-old Elan Daniel Seagraves of Sacramento in a vehicle with another 17-year-old.

He's charged with pandering of a minor and persuading a minor to engage in commercial sex. He was appointed a public defender, but that office wasn't answering the phone Friday afternoon.

Deputies say Seagraves is Kennedy High School's soccer coach.

He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bond awaiting a Jan. 4 bail review hearing.