- The advocacy group, "San Francisco Transit Riders," on Monday is formally calling for a network of rapid San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency routes allowing any part of San Francisco to be accessible via Muni in 30 minutes or less.

San Francisco County Supervisor Gordon Mar will host a kickoff rally for the fourth annual Transit Week at 9 a.m. on the Polk Street steps of City Hall.

Transit Week, which runs through Friday, also included Muni Heritage Weekend, a ride-along with SF Supervisors and other city officials to Monday's kickoff rally, and other free events.

The 30-minute travel initiative, which began in January and is dubbed the "30 x 30: Rapid Rider Network" campaign, is a key element in the San Francisco Transit Riders' plan to improve transit in the city.

