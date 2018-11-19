San Francisco Hanukkah pop-up features parties, meditation and 'The Geltini' cocktail

- Hanukkah comes early this year, just 10 days after Thanksgiving, and the folks at Reboot in San Francisco have been busy setting up a pop-up shop, complete with trinkets to buy for the Jewish Festival of Lights and activities for the young and old to enjoy.

For the young? Family-friendly crafts, singing and menorah lightings.

And for those with a valid ID? A cocktail party featuring "The Geltini," made with vodka, liqueur and chocolate milk. (Gelt is a chocolate coin wrapped in gold and given during Hanukkah.)

There are a host of other activities too, starting on Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 7.

Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 2. For more information on the Hanukkah Pop-Up Shop, click here. Most events are free. The shop is located at 214 Church Street in San Francisco.