San Francisco police fatally shoot man hiding in trunk of car after armed robbery report

- San Francisco police shot and killed a man who was in the trunk of a car during a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Mission District..

The shooting started Tuesday shortly after 10:30 p.m. when two people flagged down a San Francisco police car, to report they were victims of an armed robbery, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

A short time later, police found a car matching the description given by the robbery victims -- a Honda Civic.

The car's driver and a female passenger were arrested on Capp Street between 21st and 22nd streets. And then the officers noticed the trunk of the car was slightly open and found a man inside.

Police shot him as they tried to detain him, and he died. A witness took some video of the shooting, which sounded like firecrackers. "Shots fired! Shots fired!" can be heard coming from the street.

A handgun was found in the trunk of the car.

.@SFPD officers fire multiple shots into black Honda Civic, where police say robbery suspect was hiding in trunk. 2 ppl detained, 3rd man in trunk died from gunshot injuries 22nd&Capp #sanfrancisco @KTVU pic.twitter.com/YvDICC2uut — Allie Rasmus KTVU (@arasmusKTVU) March 7, 2018

The San Francisco Police Department's Internal Affairs Division, the SFPD Homicide Detail, the District Attorney's Independent Investigation Bureau, the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are all looking into the case.

A town hall meeting will be held within ten days.