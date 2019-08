- San Francisco was part of a nationwide demonstration today to demand law makers take action to curb America's gun violence.

A mother and student shared their perspectives on why now is the time to fight for change.

"Not one more! Not one more," chanted the crowd.

Hundreds gathered on the steps of San Francisco's City Hall to demand stricter gun laws.

A 17-year-old in the crowd says she was motivated to participate because students these days are not solely focused on learning while at school.

"Students nowadays we walk into a classroom and sit by the door and think would I be the first to get shot? We look around the room, and we think what would we use to throw at the shooter," said Isabel Williams.

The demonstrators are part of two groups, Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety.

They want congress to reconvene and pass gun legislation to reduce America's gun violence.

"Shootings can happen anywhere at any time. We're not safe in our country because people have easy access to weapons, firearms. And not just regular firearms. These are weapons of mass destruction," said Jennifer Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she came to demonstrate to protect her young daughters.

"I got involved because my own daughter was in kindergarten during Sandy Hook when Sandy Hook happened. And not long after she started to have lockdown drills at her school. And that was the final straw for me," said Gonzalez.

The groups most important demands -- federal background checks for all gun sales, and something referred to as a red flag law.

"We need to pass a federal red flag law that would limit the ability for people who pose a danger to themselves or others who show clear warning signs of not being able to handle a firearm," said Williams.

Some say society seems to be at a tipping point and is ripe for change in the wake of the most recent wave of mass shootings.

"This is going to change. It has to change. It just has to," said Williams.