San Francisco to launch registration of non-citizens to vote in school board elections

- San Franciscans already voted to become the first city in California to allow non-citizens to vote in a local election.

And on Monday, city officials are to announce the launch of non-citizen voter registration for school board elections.

Measure N passed in 2016 with 54 percent of the vote, meaning that non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants, are now able to vote in school board elections.

However, some believe undocumented immigrants may still decide not to vote, because of concerns about federal immigration authorities obtaining their registration records, which are public.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be a resident of San Francisco and be at least 18 years of age and be the parent or legal guardian of a child under 18 and living in the San Francisco Unified School District.

and is not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.