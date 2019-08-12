He said that those gun owners who couldn't buy liability insurance could pay a fee to compensate taxpayers for the public costs. Some of these taxpayer-funded costs include: Firefighters, paramedics, rehab services, prosecution and police.
In addition to an insurance-or-fee mandate, Liccardo also proposed: -- Imposing gun and ammunition sales taxes to help fund gun safety classes, gun violence prevention programs, and additional victim assistance services for survivors of gun violence. -- Exploring a consent-to-search program for youth, which would allow parents to consent to have local law enforcement search a juvenile's person or their property, -- Creating a program that would offer cash rewards to anyone who reports someone who possesses unlawfully obtained guns or weapons.
Liccardo's office added that they have not yet put a dollar amount on what would be generated. A large part of the proposal is working with stakeholders to determine the true cost of gun violence.
The mayor said he based his design of penalties for noncompliance on a California Vehicle Code section, which provides fines and other penalties for the misdemeanor of operating a vehicle without insurance.
Liccardo compared his approach to the successful "harm reduction" strategies that have helped dramatically lower smoking rates and deaths and injuries from automobile accidents.
"We require motorists to carry automobile insurance, and the insurance industry appropriately encourages and rewards safe driver behavior," Liccardo said. "We tax tobacco consumption both to discourage risky behavior and to make sure non-smokers are not forced to subsidize the substantial public health costs generated by smoking-related illnesses and deaths. These successful public health models inspire a similar "harm reduction" approach for firearms."
Liccardo acknowledged that mandatory gun insurance is just one of many steps required to protect his city from gun violence. For instance, he is fully aware that the "bad guys" aren't going to follow the law and get gun insurance. Still, he said, violating the insurance ordinance would give police "one more tool" in curbing rampant gun use and abuse.
"With this measure, we won't suddenly end gun violence," he said. "But we're going to stop paying for it."
Five Oakland police officers filed a lawsuit in Alameda Superior Court on Monday alleging that the city and Police Commission are overstepping their bounds and don't have the power to fire them.
These officers were exonerated by six separate investigations following a deadly March 2018 officer-involved shooting of Joshua Pawlik - a homeless man who lay sleeping with a gun in his hand.
Oakland Police Commission rejects 2nd Bearcat
A car involved in a collision with a VTA bus in San Jose on Monday burst into flames, fire officials say.
According to a San Jose Fire Department tweet sent at 2:10 p.m., the crash happened at King and Cunningham and brought down power lines.
Pictures from the scene show a car on fire adjacent to a VTA bus with front end damage and downed power lines on top.
A Los Alto police officer was hospitalized Monday morning after being exposed to fentanyl while processing evidence.
Firefighters responded to the Los Altos Police Department around 9:45 a.m. after a call came in regarding an officer who felt lightheaded.
Police said three officers were processing evidence when the exposure occurred. All three were found to be asymptomatic, but one reported feeling ill.