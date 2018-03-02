San Jose police identify 12-year-old behind Twitter threat to school

- San Jose police on Friday said they have identified a 12-year-old girl "believed to be responsible" for sending a threatening tweet earlier this week to the Alum Rock Union Elementary School District.

But after serving a search warrant at her home on Thursday at 9:40 p.m., the violent crimes enforcement team did not end up arresting her, according to Officer Gina Teeportan. Police did not explain more than that, although they asked that anyone with information call Detective Mark Riles at 408-277-4781.

It also wasn't immediately clear if the girl was allowed to return school. Rolando Bonilla, a spokesman for the district, said he didn't know because police have not said whether this girl is even a student within the district.

On Wednesday, the school district sent a notice out to parents stating that "within the last 24 hours" the district received a threat made on Twitter. The author stated a desire to "shoot up" all of the district's schools.

Supt. Hilaria Bauer said she called police in for extra help on campus, and also filed a complaint with Twitter, requesting the company take the appropriate steps to investigate the threat. Bonilla confirmed that Twitter had suspended the girl's account for violating company terms.

Bauer posted a verbal and video announcement on Facebook, saying she would visit every site. She also said, via Facebook video, that she understood the fear and panic from the community but that she made the decision to keep the school open after discussing the matter with police, who decided the threat was not imminent.