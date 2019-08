- A shelter-in-place was lifted at two schools in San Jose morning after authorities couldn't find a mountain lion, an Evergreen School District spokesperson said.

Students had been asked to stay inside at Chaboya Middle School on Cortona Drive and Tom Matsumoto Elementary School on Macklin Woods Lane, which are within a block of each other.

San Jose police and animal service have been called to help find the big cat. But by 9:30 a.m., no one had spotted it.