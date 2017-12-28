San Mateo County Sheriff's Office requests help in finding missing woman

- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help them find a 64-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday night.

Christine Cobb was last seen walking away from a care home in Redwood City around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Cobb struggles with her mental health and needs to take medication.

Anyone who sees Cobb should first call 911. They can also call Missing Persons Unit detectives at (650) 363-4050 or an anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

