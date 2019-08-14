< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2">
<div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" >
<span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span>
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="portlet-borderless-container " style="">
<div class="portlet-body">
<div>
<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story423732634" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423732634" data-article-version="1.0">2nd San Francisco judge had information that Carmody was videographer when police raided his home</h1>
</header> data-article-id="423732634" data-article-version="1.0">2nd San Francisco judge had information that Carmody was videographer when police raided his home</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-423732634" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2nd San Francisco judge had information that Carmody was videographer when police raided his home&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/second-san-francisco-judge-knew-carmody-was-news-videographer-when-police-raided-his-home" data-title="2nd San Francisco judge had information that Carmody was videographer when police raided his home" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/second-san-francisco-judge-knew-carmody-was-news-videographer-when-police-raided-his-home" addthis:title="2nd San Francisco judge had information that Carmody was videographer when police raided his home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423732634.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423732634");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423732634_423731556_189392"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423732634_423731556_189392";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423731556","video":"594581","title":"Second%20SF%20judge%20had%20evidence%20videographer%20who%20was%20raided%20was%20journalist","caption":"The%20warrant%E2%80%99s%20affidavit%20reveals%20that%20San%20Francisco%20Superior%20Court%20Judge%20Gail%20Dekreon%20gave%20police%20the%20green%20light%20to%20storm%20into%20Bryan%20Carmody%E2%80%99s%20home%20on%20May%2010%2C%20even%20though%20California%E2%80%99s%20shield%20law%20protects%20journalists%20from%20being%20forced%20to%20reveal","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FSecond_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FSecond_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographer_who_wa_594581_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660398400%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DYpDrIiHKWbzWwT-HC7RbJeQUz_g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fsecond-san-francisco-judge-knew-carmody-was-news-videographer-when-police-raided-his-home"}},"createDate":"Aug 14 2019 06:46AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423732634_423731556_189392",video:"594581",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520warrant%25E2%2580%2599s%2520affidavit%2520reveals%2520that%2520San%2520Francisco%2520Superior%2520Court%2520Judge%2520Gail%2520Dekreon%2520gave%2520police%2520the%2520green%2520light%2520to%2520storm%2520into%2520Bryan%2520Carmody%25E2%2580%2599s%2520home%2520on%2520May%252010%252C%2520even%2520though%2520California%25E2%2580%2599s%2520shield%2520law%2520protects%2520journalists%2520from%2520being%2520forced%2520to%2520reveal",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographer_who_wa_594581_1800.mp4?Expires=1660398400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=YpDrIiHKWbzWwT-HC7RbJeQUz_g",eventLabel:"Second%20SF%20judge%20had%20evidence%20videographer%20who%20was%20raided%20was%20journalist-423731556",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fsecond-san-francisco-judge-knew-carmody-was-news-videographer-when-police-raided-his-home"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/second-san-francisco-judge-knew-carmody-was-news-videographer-when-police-raided-his-home">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 06:52AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:07AM PDT</span></p> no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423732634-423731541" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423732634" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU)</strong> - <p data-words="51">A <a href="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6269829-Unsealed-Home-Warrant-and-Order-Judge-Dekreon.html" target="_blank">new warrant </a>unsealed on Tuesday shows that a second San Francisco judge had information that the subject of a police raid was a newsman after a police sergeant wrote to the court that he “makes a career out of producing/selling hot news stories." </p> <p data-words="79">The warrant’s affidavit, <a href="https://firstamendmentcoalition.org/the-carmody-story-in-depth/" target="_blank">made public by the First Amendment Coalition,</a> revealed that San Francisco Superior Court Judge Gail Dekreon allowed police, armed with sledgehammers, to search Bryan Carmody’s home on May 10, even though California’s shield law protects journalists from being forced to reveal sources.</p> <p data-words="79">“I also believe that Mr. Carmody kept the original copy of the report as part of his portfolio/records of news stories that he has participated in to keep track of his achievements,” Sgt. Joseph Obidi wrote in the affidavit to Dekreon. “I believe it is reasonable that someone who makes a career out of producing/selling hot news stories would keep a copy of that as part of his resume.”</p> <p data-words="79">Last week, court records show that San Francisco Superior Court Judge Victor Hwang was also told of Carmody's job. Police described him as a "stringer," which is a freelance videographer, who profits from selling "hot news stories." Despite that, Hwang cleared the path for police to search Carmody's property. </p> <p data-words="79">The state’s shield law applies to freelancers like Carmody and does not require journalists to have police-issued press passes, even though Carmody was issued one. </p> <p data-words="79">"The judges should have known," said First Amendment Coalition litigation director Glen Smith. "It's disappointing that they didn't really own up to that.</p> <p data-words="79">To date, four judges -- Dekreon, Hwang and San Francisco Superior Court judges Rochelle East and Christopher Hite -- have all quashed motions to unseal search warrants of Carmody's phone and property. (In the warrants submitted to East and Hite, police wrote that Carmody was a "videographer/communications manager/USO Bay Area, but the information about him selling "hot news stories" was not provided.) </p> <p data-words="79">One case is still pending and that is being reviewed by Judge Joseph Quinn. That hearing is set for Friday. </p> <p data-words="79">The series of Carmody court cases stem from Public Defender Jeff Adachi's Feb. 22 death. That's when Carmody obtained a confidential preliminary death report from a source that he refuses to identify, and sold that report to three TV stations, including KTVU. Carmody regularly sells video to news stations and is a regular stringer for KTVU. </p> <p data-words="79">It is not illegal to obtain leaked material from a source. And reporters have the legal right to keep their sources confidential.</p> <p data-words="79">Shortly after the leak, the Board of Supervisors demanded an investigation into who the police source is. The report painted Adachi's death circumstances in an unflattering light, highlighting the fact that he was with a woman other than his wife and showing pictures of empty alcohol bottles and an unmade bed. The coroner ruled that Adachi, a frequent critic of police, died of heart failure and that he had trace amounts of cocaine and alcohol in his system.</p> <p data-words="79">The raid sparked national outrage among journalist and First Amendment advocates.</p> <p data-words="79">There have been no known disciplinary measures for any of the police officers or judges who allowed the searches to occur. </p> <p data-words="79">The Department of Police Accountability is looking into the matter, Smith said. "They're supposedly reviewing how these warrants were obtained," Smith said, "and so there could be some repercussions there. Weather service issues heat advisory, temps could reach triple digits" data-articleId="423722847" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/TODAY__It_s_gonna_be_a_scorcher_with_tem_0_7591768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/TODAY__It_s_gonna_be_a_scorcher_with_tem_0_7591768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/TODAY__It_s_gonna_be_a_scorcher_with_tem_0_7591768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/TODAY__It_s_gonna_be_a_scorcher_with_tem_0_7591768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/TODAY__It_s_gonna_be_a_scorcher_with_tem_0_7591768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says it will be hot today with temps reaching 104 in Antioch and 101 in Gilroy. There's an excessive heat warning for some inland areas." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scorcher! Weather service issues heat advisory, temps could reach triple digits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 05:33AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 06:41AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been hot all week, but it's going to get even hotter Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p>The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the North Bay, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley. Temps could be five or so degrees hotter than they have been on Monday and Tuesday.</p><p>On Wednesday, Antioch is likely to reach 104 degrees; Gilroy is expected to reach 101.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/1st-day-of-school-for-san-jose-unified-new-program-to-keep-special-education-teachers" title="1st day of school for San Jose Unified; new program to keep special education teachers" data-articleId="423727789" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="First day of school for San Jose Unified; district addresses special education teacher need. Sara Zendehnam reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1st day of school for San Jose Unified; new program to keep special education teachers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sara Zendehnam, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Maureen Naylor, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 06:12AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Jose Unified schools open up their doors for the first day of school on Wednesday and the district plans to tackle a special education shortage with a new program. </p><p>It's called "Rise into Special Education" and offers teachers the chance to get a special education credential at San Jose State for free as long as the teacher commits to working in the district for four years. That program would normally cost $20,000. </p><p>There are about 3,500 students in the district eligible for special education services so having more teachers will help.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chp-motorcycle-officer-hit-by-car-on-bay-bridge-during-traffic-stop" title="CHP motorcycle officer hit by car on Bay Bridge during traffic stop" data-articleId="423748557" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/chp_1565797706961_7592183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/chp_1565797706961_7592183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/chp_1565797706961_7592183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/chp_1565797706961_7592183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/chp_1565797706961_7592183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CHP motorcycle officer hit by car on Bay Bridge during traffic stop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Scott Morris </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:47AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:48AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was hit by a car on the Bay Bridge while trying to pull over another driver on Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. </p><p> The motorcycle officer was making a traffic stop on westbound Interstate Highway 80 just past the toll plaza at about 7:20 a.m. when another car cut across two lanes and sideswiped the CHP officer, according to CHP Officer Bert Diaz.</p><p>The motorcycle went down. The officer was taken to a hospital, Diaz did not know the extent of his injuries but said that he was conscious and talking and expected to recover. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/second-san-francisco-judge-knew-carmody-was-news-videographer-when-police-raided-his-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_7592116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Second_SF_judge_had_evidence_videographe_0_20190814134642"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2nd San Francisco judge had information that Carmody was videographer when police raided his home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oakland-man-loses-12-family-members-in-3-years-to-gun-violence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/Oakland_man_loses_12_family_members_in_3_0_7591570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Oakland_man_loses_12_family_members_in_3_0_20190814052438"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oakland man loses 12 family members in 3 years to gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1st-day-of-school-for-san-jose-unified-new-program-to-keep-special-education-teachers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_20190814122648"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1st day of school for San Jose Unified; 