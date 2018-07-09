Sen. Kamala Harris plans to oppose Trump's Supreme Court nomination

- President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nomination on Monday, but opposition by Democratic lawmakers was loud and clear on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington.

U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris issued a statement saying she would oppose Kavanaugh's nomination. On Twitter Harris stated the judge represents "a direct and fundamental threat to the rights and health care of hundreds of millions of Americans."

In a full statement, Harris contrasted what the high court can do for good, but also what it can be at its "worst."

"The Supreme Court has upheld racial segregation, enabled voter suppression, and equated corporations with people. Whether or not the Supreme Court enforces the spirit of those words, 'Equal Justice Under Law,' is determined by the individuals who sit on that Court," Harris wrote.

Trump's Supreme Court Justice nominee, Judge Kavanaugh, represents a direct and fundamental threat to the rights and health care of hundreds of millions of Americans.

Harris labeled Kavanaugh, 53, as a "conservative ideologue" rather than a "mainstream jurist."

She highlighted the power of a Supreme Court Justice on a personal level saying that two decades after Brown vs. Board of Education, she was only the second class to integrate at Berkeley Public Schools.

Two decades after Brown vs. Board of Education, she was only the second class to integrate at Berkeley Public Schools.



That's the power a Supreme Court Justice holds.

Kavanaugh, who serves on the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, is a former law clerk for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

This is President Trump's second Supreme Court nominee. Last year, Justice Neil Gorsuch, another relatively young nominee, was successfully added to the bench.

The Democrat's rally on the court's steps began shortly after Trump's 9 p.m. Monday announcement and included chants of "Hell no on Kavanaugh." The speakers say the nominee poses a threat to abortion rights and health care protections.

That sentiment was echoed among prominent California Democrats; including Democratic leader U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi. In her statement, she said President Trump's nomination was a "destructive tool on a generation of progress for workers, women, LGBTQ people, communities of color and families" and that it was to "radically reverse the course of American justice and democracy."

.@realDonaldTrump is using this nomination as a destructive tool on a generation of progress for workers, women, LGBTQ people, communities of color & families, & to radically reverse the course of American justice & democracy. #WhatsAtStake #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/lUDbzInQZ3 pic.twitter.com/oq6954uChh — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 10, 2018

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), a member of the Pro-Choice Caucus, said on Twitter that the Senate must do everything in its power to stop "this destructive Supreme Court pick," adding civil liberties would be at stake.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination is a grave threat to the rights we hold dear: our reproductive freedoms, our civil liberties & the wellbeing of the American people. The Senate must do everything possible to stop this destructive Supreme Court pick. #WhatsAtStake https://t.co/0Qjk3leCLh — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) July 10, 2018

Senator Dianne Feinstein portrayed Kavanaugh's views as "outside the mainstream" on Twitter. The long-time Democratic California senator said Kavanaugh is would represent political interest groups rather than the rights of Americans. She warned if he is confirmed, Roe vs. Wade would be overturned immediately.

Brett Kavanaugh's views are far outside the mainstream when it comes to health care, executive power, privacy and gun safety. We need a nominee who understands that the court must protect the rights of all Americans, not just political interest groups and the powerful. #SCOTUS — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 10, 2018

President Trump has been crystal clear about his litmus tests. He said that any #SCOTUS nominee would oppose gun safety laws and Roe v. Wade would be overturned ‘automatically.' #WhatsAtStake — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 10, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence was quick to congratulate Judge Kavanaugh, calling him a man of "great integrity, intellect and reverence for the laws." He added that President Trump delivered on a promise to nominate a judge who would "faithfully interpret the Constitution as written."

The Vice President plans to escort Judge Kavanaugh to the Senate on Tuesday morning to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The White House says Pence is also planning to attend the weekly Senate policy luncheon with Republican senators to discuss Trump's nominee.

.@POTUS promised to nominate a new Justice to the Supreme Court who would faithfully interpret the Constitution as written. With tonight's nomination of Judge Kavanaugh...once again - President Trump delivered! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 10, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh is a man of great integrity, intellect and reverence for the laws and Constitution of the United States. The US Senate should move swiftly to confirm Judge Kavanaugh as the newest justice to the SCOTUS! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 10, 2018

Associated Press contributed to this article.