Sen. Kamala Harris plans to oppose Trump's Supreme Court nomination

By: Andre Torrez

Posted: Jul 09 2018 08:39PM PDT

Updated: Jul 09 2018 08:41PM PDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nomination on Monday, but opposition by Democratic lawmakers was loud and clear on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington. 

U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris issued a statement saying she would oppose Kavanaugh's nomination. On Twitter Harris stated the judge represents "a direct and fundamental threat to the rights and health care of hundreds of millions of Americans." 

In a full statement, Harris contrasted what the high court can do for good, but also what it can be at its "worst." 

"The Supreme Court has upheld racial segregation, enabled voter suppression, and equated corporations with people. Whether or not the Supreme Court enforces the spirit of those words, 'Equal Justice Under Law,' is determined by the individuals who sit on that Court," Harris wrote. 

Harris labeled Kavanaugh, 53, as a "conservative ideologue" rather than a "mainstream jurist." 

She highlighted the power of a Supreme Court Justice on a personal level saying that two decades after Brown vs. Board of Education, she was only the second class to integrate at Berkeley Public Schools. 

Kavanaugh, who serves on the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, is a former law clerk for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. 

This is President Trump's second Supreme Court nominee. Last year, Justice Neil Gorsuch, another relatively young nominee, was successfully added to the bench. 

The Democrat's rally on the court's steps began shortly after Trump's 9 p.m. Monday announcement and included chants of "Hell no on Kavanaugh." The speakers say the nominee poses a threat to abortion rights and health care protections.

That sentiment was echoed among prominent California Democrats; including Democratic leader U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi. In her statement, she said President Trump's nomination was a "destructive tool on a generation of progress for workers, women, LGBTQ people, communities of color and families" and that it was to "radically reverse the course of American justice and democracy." 

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), a member of the Pro-Choice Caucus, said on Twitter that the Senate must do everything in its power to stop "this destructive Supreme Court pick," adding civil liberties would be at stake.  

Senator Dianne Feinstein portrayed Kavanaugh's views as "outside the mainstream" on Twitter. The long-time Democratic California senator said Kavanaugh is would represent political interest groups rather than the rights of Americans. She warned if he is confirmed, Roe vs. Wade would be overturned immediately. 

Vice President Mike Pence was quick to congratulate Judge Kavanaugh, calling him a man of "great integrity, intellect and reverence for the laws." He added that President Trump delivered on a promise to nominate a judge who would "faithfully interpret the Constitution as written."

The Vice President plans to escort Judge Kavanaugh to the Senate on Tuesday morning to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

The White House says Pence is also planning to attend the weekly Senate policy luncheon with Republican senators to discuss Trump's nominee. 

Associated Press contributed to this article.

