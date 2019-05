Police and FBI agents knock on Bryan Carmody's door with sledgehammer and detain the freelance videographer in San Francisco. May 10, 2019. Photo: Surveillance/Bryan Carmody Police and FBI agents knock on Bryan Carmody's door with sledgehammer and detain the freelance videographer in San Francisco. May 10, 2019. Photo: Surveillance/Bryan Carmody

- San Francisco police obtained a search warrant in violation of the Shield Law in order to review a freelance videographer's cell phone to see who he was talking to and texting with and where he was going, according to his attorneys and documents provided to KTVU.

Byran Carmody received the warrant by certified mail and picked it up on Friday. The warrant was obtained on March 1, the document shows. Police also showed up on May 10 with sledgehammers to search Carmody's home and office.

The March 1 warrant, signed by a judge, requests all "subscriber information, call detail records, SMS usage, mobile data usage and cell tower data" from Feb. 22 - the day the city's Public Defender Jeff Adachi died, until Feb. 23. But the warrant also requestes the ability for ongoing surveillance, to "conduct remote monitoring" of Carmody's phone "day or night."

San Francisco police use sledgehammers on videographer's door

The warrant says that Carmody is being investigated as a "co-conspirator" in the theft of a police report leaked to the media. Carmody then sold the report to three TV stations, including to KTVU. In a prior interview, Carmody said he did not engage in any type of kickback scheme with his source, and did not pay the source any money.

Under the Shield Law, journalists do not have to reveal their sources. Carmody's status as a freelance "stringer" has been a matter of debate for police, though First Amendment advocates state that he is clearly a working journalist.

The report leaked to Carmody portrayed Adachi in a negative light, stating Adachi was with another woman when he died, and showed pictures of an unmade bed and alcohol bottles. Later, a coroner's report showed that Adachi died of a heart attack and he had some cocaine in his system. Adachi had long been a foe of the police department.

Carmody deferred comment to his attorneys.

In an email on Friday, Ben Berkowitz of Keker, Van Nest and Peters, said: "This is a previously undisclosed search warrant that we learned about today. The SFPD illegally obtained the warrant in secret ... and appear to have used it to spy on Bryan’s movements, phone calls and communications. This is a deeply alarming attack on the free press. It is entirely illegal under the First Amendment and California’s Shield Law. "

Thomas Burke, who is also representing Carmody, told KTVU that this is a "very, very broad request," which "theoretically has been tracking his movements."

He added that police knew Carmody had a working press pass from the chief's office and so any of the search warrants -- including two served at his home and office on May 10 -- were not permitted.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond for comment on Friday to the allegations of the cell phone search. A police spokesman directed the Chronicle to a statement the department released earlier saying that the police chief has “made it abundantly clear that transparency and accountability are paramount in this criminal investigation. That is why SFPD is seeking an independent, impartial third party to take over the original criminal case.”

Last week,San Francisco Police Chief William Scott apologized about the search, the Chronicle first reported, saying that due diligence wasn't followed in stating Carmody's job title to the judges. He admitted the raids were wrong and called for an independent probe, the Chronicle reported.

In a scathing rebuttal to his apology, the San Francisco Police Officers Association called for Scott's resignation, saying that he directed Sgt. Joseph Obidi to write the warrant and knew what was happening every step of the way.

The Chronicle also reported that a total of seven search warrants have been served to Carmody.

Meanwhile, Carmody did receive a significant amount of his property returned. The probable cause statement to obtain to the search warrant still is under seal.