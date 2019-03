San Francisco Police responded to numerous people shot on the 1300 block of FIllmore on Saturday night. Photo: Citizen App San Francisco Police responded to numerous people shot on the 1300 block of FIllmore on Saturday night. Photo: Citizen App

- San Francisco Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street that wounded numerous people and killed one, according to San Francisco Police Officer Michael Andraychak.

The incident began at approximately 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located numerous gunshot wound victims. One 25-year-old male victim from San Francisco was pronounced deceased at the scene.

San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and transported five adult victims, one of which is a 27-year-old male listed in life-threatening condition. An earlier report said officials transported three people, but it was later determined that two additional wounded were transported to the hospital, officials said Sunday.

No names have been released. Four of the patients' injuries are considered non-life threatening. They range in age from 19 years old to 50 and they're all males.

SFPD advises anyone with information to call the 24-hour tip line: (415) 575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411 and begin your message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.