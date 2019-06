- Before speaking to thousands at the California Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco, six presidential candidates were across the street from the Moscone Convention Center at Tabletop Tap House talking to a much smaller group.

150 Service Employee International Union members and gig workers spent Saturday morning at a breakfast event with the candidates.

Candidates spoke about why they’re the right fit for the White House and how they’ll support working people, “Freedom comes from being able to organize for good pay and good working conditions for a good days work,” said South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

He was followed by Senator Amy Klobuchar, a child of union parents.

“You can make it in this country that’s what unions are about and when unions are stronger, America is stronger,” she said.

Senators Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders were also there and thanked the audience for their efforts in protecting workers.

“You’ve been holding it down each and every day fighting for the rights and fighting for the dignity of working people in America,” said Harris.

While Sanders said, “Seven states in this country have raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Thank you SEIU.”

The event wasn’t done before some, including former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, took jabs at President Trump.

“I’ve come here to talk about how I’m going to beat Donald Trump in 2020. We know something about that in Washington state because I’ve beat him 21 times in a row in court every time I’ve sued him,” said Inslee.

“This state and my home state, these two border states, we’re going to share with the rest of the country that our security will not be purchased through walls or putting kids in cages,” said O’Rourke.

The event wrapped with presidential hopefuls asking for support in the 2020 election before eventually making their way across the street to join eight other candidates for the California Democratic Party Convention.