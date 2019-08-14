As a result of 2 Investigates' reporting, the Solano County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the jail, immediately launched an internal investigation and changed its inmate property handling policy.
On July 9, a custody division captain sent an internal memo alerting staff that employees who come across inmate medical information, like a medical alert tag or paperwork, must notify medical staff.
That policy was not as clear before, according to Solano County Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Cully Pratt.
"We were led to believe it was common practice. You could say it fell under common sense," Pratt said "But there are a lot of things that may have happened."
Pratt said his department was unaware of what happened to Kenneth Utterback until 2 Investigates reached out. Their investigation, he said, is currently looking into who processed the veteran into the jail and how staff handled his medical information.
According to Pratt, Kenneth Utterback passed the jail's 10-page medical screening process and told jail staff that he was taking Dilantin. His sons were shocked to hear that response.
"That's sickening! That is a slap in my face and a slap in my father's face," Eric Utterback said. "My father has known he was allergic to Dilantin for 50 years, and he had his medical alert tag that said he was allergic to it."
"We are doing everything we can to make sure this never happens again and to find out what exactly happened," Pratt said.
Pratt said his agency's internal investigation could take several weeks, and he is committed to releasing the results to the public. He said there could be more policy changes as the investigation continues.
Both NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, where Kenneth Utterack was transferred, declined on-camera interviews with 2 Investigates citing patient privacy laws.
"NorthBay Medical Center physicians followed evidence-based protocols and adhered to NorthBay's procedures related to the care of Mr. Utterback," Steve Huddleston, Public Affairs VP of NorthBay Healthcare, wrote in an email.
Dignity Health, which oversees Mercy General Hospital, wrote, "[We] would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family for their loss. The care and safety of our patients is our top priority."
Kenneth Utterback's sons said even though they had recently lost contact with their father, no one should die the way he did.
"It's too late to say ‘I'm sorry' or ‘I love you'," Eric Utterback said. "That's all gone."
Posted Aug 14 2019 02:59PM PDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 05:41PM PDT
The man who attacked a woman outside her apartment building in San Francisco early Sunday morning has been released, according to city officials.
Maxwell Szabo, a spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, said on Wednesday that the suspect in the case, 25-year-old Austin James Vincent, was released on assertive case management.
On Tuesday Vincent entered a plea of not guilty on charges of false imprisonment, attempted robbery, and two counts of battery.
Posted Aug 14 2019 01:55PM PDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 05:42PM PDT
Six Philadelphia police officers have been shot in an active shooting situation while additional officers have been injured in North Philly.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street as officers were serving a narcotics warrant. The shooting situation remained active at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Two officers are inside the home with a shooter, who is still firing shots. It's believed the shooter is live-streaming the entire situation on social media.
Posted Aug 14 2019 04:47PM PDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 05:07PM PDT
Sonoma County Sheriff's Office released police-worn body camera video from an officer-involved shooting at 9th and Morgan streets on the evening of August 1 in Santa Rosa.
The video shows the moment a sheriff's deputy tries to use his stun-gun on a shoplifting suspect, but does so to no effect. He then switches to his firearm. Following a series of commands from the deputy to "get on the ground," which are ignored; the suspect can be seen entering the deputy's patrol vehicle.
The deputy tries to open his patrol-vehicle door, but the suspect closes it shut. That's when he fires six rounds from his firearm, shattering the driver-side window and injuring the suspect.