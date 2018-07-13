South Bay college student wins $1M playing the lottery

- A South Bay college student is now a millionaire after after winning one of the top prizes in a California Lottery Scratchers game.

19-year-old Giovanni Escamilla and his father stopped at the Cochrane Food Mart & Carwash on Cochrane Road in Morgan Hill to grab something to drink. Escamilla said he doesn't usually play the lottery, but decided to buy a California Premium Black Scratchers ticket. He couldn't believe his luck when he won the $1 million prize.

Escamilla said he's not sure what he'll do with his winnings, but that maybe he'll start playing the Lottery more often.

Cochrane Food Mart & Carwash will receive a $5,000 bonus from the California Lottery for selling the winning ticket.