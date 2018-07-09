Surveillance photos capture naked prowler at multiple Bay Area homes

- Fremont police have obtained additional photos of suspect who is connected with four indecent exposure incidents in Fremont and was caught naked on camera outside a Pleasanton home this week.

Fremont police said on Saturday night that they received the photos from a resident who said she reported the man for indecent exposure in May 2017.

The most recent incident was reported on Thursday night, when a Pleasanton resident's security camera captured a nude man engaged in lewd conduct, police said.

A screen grab from the video shows a distinct tattoo encircling the man's upper arm. The tattoo is similar to one reported on a suspect's arm in an incident on June 21 in Fremont. That tattoo was described as a thin green ring or band that was similar to barbed wire or a rose stem with

thorns.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, with dirty brown-colored hair kept in a fade-style haircut.

Fremont police say the first case connected to the suspect was reported at 12:39 a.m. on June 15, when two females inside a home on the 42800 block of Deauville Park Court looked outside and saw a man touching his genitals.

The second occurred shortly after 2 a.m. June 21, when a burglary suspect exposed himself to a resident on Andromeda Circle. The woman awoke after hearing someone inside the home. The naked suspect, who had entered through an unlocked sliding glass door, was standing near her bedroom doorway masturbating, police said. The woman screamed to alert other residents at the home and the suspect fled on foot.

The third and fourth incidents were reported on June 27. About 9:15 p.m., two victims sitting in a car on the 39000 block of Blacow Road saw a naked man touching his genitals approach them. He tried to speak to them, police said. The suspect fled and got into a vehicle described as a newer model Cadillac SUV crossover 4-door, with dark-tinted windows.

Less than an hour later, about 10:07 p.m., in the 1400 block of Red Hawk Circle, the naked suspect approached a female victim who was walking her dog at an apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100 or Fremont police at (510) 790-6900.



