Taylor Swift pays surprise visit to 8-year-old burn survivor in Phoenix

- On Wednesday, Fox 10 brought you a story about Isabella McCune, an 8-year-old girl who has been recovering from suffering burns after a tragic St. Patrick's Day accident.

Because over 65% of her body was burned, her doctors told her she was unable to attend Taylor Swift's upcoming concert on Tuesday, May 8 at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Isabella's mom says Taylor Swift's music helps ease the pain of the 3-hour process of changing bandages that happens every day.

While her 8-week recovery in the hospital has been excruciating, Isabella was hoping for a visit from the superstar herself to thank her for helping her get through such difficult times.

On Saturday, she got her wish.

Hospital officials say Taylor Swift came to the burn unit on Saturday afternoon and stayed for about 20 minutes. She took pictures with family members and hospital workers, including one very special picture with Isabella.