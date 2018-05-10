Tesla crashes through front doors of Los Gatos Starbucks

- The driver of a Tesla crashed through the front doors of a Los Gatos Starbucks Thursday afternoon during normal business hours, fire officials said.

The crash was reported just after 4:00 p.m. when the electronic vehicle went through the front doors of the coffee shop on Blossom Hill Road, police said. Skyfox was overhead when officials pulled the vehicle out of the store around 5:45 p.m.

The business was open at the time of the collision, but no one was injured, including the driver. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Due to the extent of the damage, Santa Clara County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue crew was called to the scene to provide any building shoring necessary, officials said. The building has minor structural damage and the vehicle's damage is minor, too.